TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - As students continue to face the challenges presented by the pandemic, research predicts that significant learning loss will disproportionately affect Black students due to remote and virtual learning. To help support students most affected by these disruptions, Tech Spark has created Spark Plug, an AI and data-driven personalized learning platform designed for Black middle school students. Spark Plug uses a proprietary algorithm to identify each student's intelligence type and learning level so that they can receive personalized, culturally responsive content to their devices to increase their unique understanding of reading and math concepts.

First Black Woman to Raise $1 Million Dollars to Disrupt the Education System using Data, AI and Hip Hop Culture

"We are democratizing education by providing teachers with rich content and data insights to educate in a way that is reflective of their student's cultural intelligence. What makes our product so unique is our ability to take all the learnings students experienced outside of school, due to the pandemic, and tie those same experiences into the curriculum." - Tamar Huggins, Founder & CEO,Tech Spark

If a student presents an auditory intelligence type and is struggling with fractions, they will receive prescribed audio content in the form of a hip-hop/pop medley to help them grasp challenging concepts. This is truly innovation at its best.

"We are building the future of education and our investors understand that. This is a career milestone for me because many investors say they want to support Black women founders, however, when the time comes to give us what we ask for, we often hear a lot of back peddling."- Tamar Huggins, Founder & CEO,Tech Spark

The $1 million dollar investment from TD Bank makes Huggins the first woman to successfully lead the development of an edtech platform using data science, AI, hip-hop culture and equity in all of North America. Tech Spark is poised to reach over 40,000 students in school districts in Canada and the US by 2024.

About Tech Spark Canada: Tech Spark is Canada's first edtech and curriculum design school committed to empowering racialized students, women and teachers through innovative and culturally relevant education. We specialize in creating and implementation of inquiry-based, student-centered K-12 curricula through the lens of tech, entrepreneurship, and equity.

