PRC Releases 2022 National Healthcare Consumer Study

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, a leader in the healthcare intelligence space, announced today the release of the 2022 edition of their National Healthcare Consumer Study, exploring the ever-changing preferences and attitudes of healthcare consumerism.
The organization surveyed over 1,000 households across the country during summer 2021, compiling findings and releasing a final report as a downloadable PDF on PRC's online insights page. Survey participants shared their impressions on a variety of healthcare topics to illustrate trends in modern healthcare decision-making.
"At the core of healthcare as a business is the fact that patients are customers, just like any other consumer industry," said Joe Inguanzo, Ph.D., PRC's President and CEO. "Also, like other industries, the need to know your consumers' preferences is ever present, and with the past couple years yielding shifts in healthcare and the world at large, we knew changes would come to healthcare consumer attitudes, making this year's edition of our national study all the more important."
Key areas of focus within the study include:
- Healthcare Utilization and Preferences
- Healthcare Advertising
- Doctors
- Telemedicine and Patient Portals
- Internet Usage
- Cost and Contact
- Age Disparities
PRC previously conducted their National Healthcare Consumer Study in 2019 and 2017, with this year's study using previous study data for comparisons over time. The studies serve as an expansion of the organization's Consumer and Brand division of healthcare experience solutions, helping organizations identify consumer preferences within their own service areas to optimize the success of their brand messaging.
"We hope the insights found in this year's study will give readers a fresh perspective on healthcare consumer preferences as we start the new year, inspiring them to ask questions about their own patient audience and find new ways to connect with consumers and ultimately drive healthcare success," said Laurie Speaks, PRC's Senior Vice President, Client Success.
Download PRC's 2022 National Healthcare Consumer Study here.
About PRC
PRC, a leader in the healthcare intelligence space with the most comprehensive healthcare discovery platform, is taking surveys to a new level. PRC's surveys and intuitive reporting focus on changing the way organizations manage and improve five key areas of the healthcare experience—patient, physician, employee, community, and brand. Over 2,800 healthcare organizations across the United States have used PRC to listen, understand, and take action to create cultures of excellence. To ensure clients have access to leading practices, coaches, and learning resources, PRC is partnered with Healthcare Experience Foundation (HXF) to accelerate paths to excellence. The PRC healthcare discovery platform is a system designed to drive action, optimize engagement, and increase loyalty while building a positive culture across the healthcare ecosystem. www.PRCCustomResearch.com
Media Contact
Kristin Llorente
Speaks Marketing Group LLC
P: 512-577-2857
E: kristin@speaksmarketing.com
SOURCE PRC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.