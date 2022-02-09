Roadrunner Reduces Transit Time in 120 Lanes, Service Enhanced Across 32 Major Metro Markets

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, a nationwide less-than-truckload (LTL) provider specializing in long-haul metro-to-metro shipping, announces reduced transit times across its network as a result of transformational improvements to its operations over the past year.
"In a turbulent logistics marketplace where longer delivery times are the norm, Roadrunner is ecstatic to speed up deliveries for its customers in 120 long-haul lanes across its 32 markets," said Roadrunner President Frank Hurst. "Careful study of sustained transit time improvement over several months gave Roadrunner the confidence to stand behind these tightened transit times. We expect to implement additional improvements in the months ahead to further enhance our service-first, competitive value offering."
Chris Jamroz, Roadrunner Executive Chairman of the Board commented, "Approximately one year ago, we received a substantial investment from a variety of existing and new backers to build a better Roadrunner. We onboarded a new best-in-class management team, redesigned our network, opened new facilities and launched real-time, end-to-end tracking technologies. Our customers are already experiencing the direct impact of our operational improvements in service and quality, and we're just getting started. We're going back to our roots as the long-haul transportation provider of choice."
Recent advancements in Roadrunner's technology include:
- Upgraded dock operations through automation
- Simplified self-service and delivery processes for our drivers through our Haul Now app
- Real-time fleet visibility, increasing shipment transparency for customers
- Streamlined operational and financial analytics to increase agility
"This new chapter for Roadrunner is exciting for our customers, our employees, our drivers and the entire marketplace," Hurst concluded.
The new transit times are immediately available in Roadrunner online tools, through the company's free TMS, RapidShip LTL, and can be uploaded to other Transportation Management Systems via API connectivity.
About Roadrunner
Emerging as a service-first less-than-truckload (LTL) provider, Roadrunner transformed its operations through new leadership, a new network and new technologies to provide its customers with exceptional LTL service. Specializing in long-haul, metro-to-metro shipping, Roadrunner has more 'direct routes' between its 32 service centers than its traditional hub and spoke peers, allowing for better service and great value. For more information, please visit shiproadrunnerfreight.com
SOURCE Roadrunner
