'Care Now, Pay Later' Pioneer PayZen Integrates with Epic, Joins App Orchard

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PayZen, a mission-driven fintech company tackling healthcare affordability, today announced that its technology has been approved by Epic to offer its "Care Now, Pay Later" solution on the App Orchard Marketplace. PayZen's first-of-its-kind, AI-backed technology allows hospitals, health systems and large physician groups to offer its patients affordable payment options, while accurately determining a patient's unique ability to pay. Offering the integrated solution on the Epic platform will provide a seamless solution to providers who use Epic and a superior user experience for their patients.
"Most of the market solutions available are not designed for continuous care, an area of healthcare that is often neglected especially since the pandemic," said PayZen's COO and co-founder Tobias Mezger. "Our mission at PayZen is to address healthcare affordability for everyone, no matter the stage of care, and offer patients with a payment structure that we know they can afford. In integrating with Epic, we are able to provide its users with a seamless payment over time option while continuing to serve as a trusted technology partner to medical providers across the country."
PayZen's mission is to help patients "Care Now, Pay Later" (CNPL). All patients qualify, never paying any interest or any fees, while providers retain complete flexibility over the program with no administrative burden. Its digital platform works with any healthcare system and makes the application process seamless for patients and hospital administrators alike. After its recent Series A fundraise, the company plans to invest further in its AI and machine learning technology to expand its underwriting capabilities across financial, medical and alternative data sets, making CNPL a reality for 100% of patients.
To learn more about PayZen, visit www.payzen.com.
About PayZen:
PayZen is a mission-driven healthcare fintech company that aims to tackle the growing patient payment responsibility problem with superior technology and a modern approach. PayZen is backed by leading equity and credit capital investors and is led by proven technology veterans with a successful track record of helping millions of Americans overcome financial struggles.
SOURCE PayZen
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.