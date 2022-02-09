Starburst Unveils New Data Product Functionality to Accelerate Data Mesh Journey

At its second-annual Datanova Conference, Starburst highlights new product innovation to meet growing demand for building, securing, and sharing data products

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off its annual Datanova conference, Starburst, the analytics anywhere company, today announced a suite of new capabilities for its marquee product, Starburst Enterprise. Starburst Enterprise now includes features that allow companies to build & share data products, and the necessary native access controls that form the foundation of a Data Mesh implementation. The new capabilities will be showcased at Datanova, the two-day virtual event that is focused around Data Mesh, a new distributed architectural approach to data management.

Data Mesh aims to prescribe that the ownership of data products should live in business domains, ensuring that data is treated as a first-class product across the organization. This is a drastic strategic shift, wherein data is no longer treated as a by-product of activities in which the business engages, but as a key value-driver that should direct business decisions. By delivering data as a product, companies can empower business domains to become truly data-driven while freeing data teams from costly, time-intensive data management tasks. Starburst and Starburst Enterprise provide the data access and analytics engine to accelerate and simplify an organization's Data Mesh journey.

With these features, currently available on Starburst Enterprise, companies can now leverage:

Streamlined visibility: Allow data producers and data engineers to define all relevant metadata for the end-user to quickly understand the usage metrics, and create, publish, find, and manage curated Data Products based on multiple data sets.

Consistent governance: Secure Data Products with access control, ensuring consistent governance from the source level to the data products.

Ultimate accessibility: Query Data Products that are trusted and approved for frequent business use, rate Data Products to understand the quality, and share Data Products internally for use across the organization.

"We continue to see a rapid rise in demand from companies that want to build and share data products," said Justin Borgman, CEO and co-founder of Starburst. "Treating data as a first-class product drives domain owners to deliver high value and high-quality data for analysis by a wide range of consumers across the organization. I'm proud of the team for delivering what I believe is the first solution of its kind."

Datanova attendees will be able to join multiple sessions with keynote speakers including Steve Wozniak, Apple co-founder, innovator, and engineer today at 10 a.m. ET. Additional sessions will be led by Zhamak Dehghani, the creator of Data Mesh who will discuss practical applications and best use cases, and Teresa Tung, Accenture's first Chief Cloud Technologist who will teach a Master Class on identifying and selling data product opportunities. Dehghani will also join Sanjeev Mohan, former Gartner analyst, and Daniel Abadi, professor of Computer Science at the University of Maryland, in a panel discussion Data Mesh and how it compares to Data Fabric.

The first 400 attendees will also receive a free physical copy of Dehghani's new O'Reilly book, Data Mesh: Delivering Data-Driven Value at Scale, currently scheduled to be published in March 2022. Datanova will also offer hands-on labs for building, managing, and sharing data products with Starburst. One lab will be hosted by Trino co-creators Martin Traverso, David Phillips and Dain Sundstrom and another one will focus on building a data product, which will be hosted by Colleen Tartow, Ph.D., Director of Engineering at Starburst, and Vishal Singh, Head of Data Products at Starburst.

Starburst also announced a $250 million Series D funding round at a $3.35 billion valuation today, as the company leads the market shift to faster analytics on decentralized data. In addition, Starburst is announcing an annual sweepstakes competition: Starburst Space Quest League. This competition for data professionals includes a quarterly grand prize, with the first prize being the Luxury Galactic DisneyⓇ Experience. Visit the sweepstakes page for more information on how to enter for a chance to win: www.starburst.io/sweepstakes.

About Starburst

Starburst is the analytics engine for all your data. We provide the fastest, most efficient analytics engine for your data warehouse, data lake, or data mesh. We unlock the value of distributed data by making it fast and easy to access, no matter where it lives. Starburst queries data across any database, making it instantly actionable for data-driven organizations. With Starburst, teams can lower the total cost of their infrastructure and analytics investments, prevent vendor lock-in, and use the existing tools that work for their business. Trusted by companies like Comcast, FINRA, and Condé Nast, Starburst helps companies make better decisions faster on all data.

For more information, press only:

Jill Creelman

Inkhouse

starburst@inkhouse.com

781-966-4100

SOURCE Starburst Data