Corteva Carbon Initiative Expands to More States and Crops for 2022

JOHNSTON, Iowa, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corteva Agriscience announced today an expansion of the Corteva Carbon Initiative to 17 new states and 2 new qualifying crop types. This expansion increases the Initiative's footprint to a total of 28 states and 19 crop types, bringing opportunity to even more U.S. farmers to participate in the fast-developing carbon market.

Newly approved states include: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia.

The Initiative has also expanded its list of eligible crops to include peanuts and sugar beets, two key crops for farmer eligibility in multiple states.

"Farmers need proven solutions to support decision making and improve their bottom line," shared Casey Onstot, U.S. Commercial Leader for Digital at Corteva. "We continue to expand and improve our carbon offerings with science-backed programs that provide the greatest positive impact for farmers and their advisors."

The Corteva Carbon Initiative first launched as a pilot program in April 2021 to corn and soybean farmers in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, then announced its first major expansion in August 2021 through a joint effort with Indigo Ag, whose ongoing investments in science and technology have continued to expand eligibility and improve the process of generating rigorous, registry-issued carbon credits at scale for farmers. The Initiative's core focus remains to help farmers produce high quality carbon credits simply and for a fair price, with programmatic and agronomic support from a Corteva Agriscience advisor. Participating farmers remain in control of their practices and can use Corteva's free and easy-to-use digital tool, Granular® Insights™, to securely log those practices, seamlessly measure their impact, and generate premium credits with Carbon by Indigo.

Farmers interested in learning more about carbon opportunities can quickly estimate their carbon payout here, and those interested in gaining access to new carbon market opportunities through Corteva's Carbon Initiative can learn more here.

