Texas Department of Information Resources Announces Contract Award; Managed Services Provider, Continuant Tech, Chosen as Preferred Vendor

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuant, a Pacific Northwest-based managed services company, today announced that the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) has selected its Texas-based subsidiary, Continuant Tech, as a provider of a wide range of communications solutions through a cooperative procurement contract.
Under the terms of this contract, State and Local governments, as well as K-12 and higher education systems, may engage the services of Continuant for their communications needs. Continuant, an award-winning provider of Microsoft Calling and Meeting Room solutions, also maintains and supports Cisco, Avaya, Nortel, and Siemens/Unify phone systems.
Bruce Shelby, Chief Sales Officer and Continuant Co-Founder, said that the eight-year contract will benefit both government entities and educational institutions that are looking for "next-generation solutions" to stay connected to their customers.
"The benefit we bring to the customers of the Texas DIR is that Continuant has a proven track record as well as expertise in all aspects of communication—from telephony to Unified Communications and Contact Centers, Cloud-based collaboration, and Audio-Video solutions. With 25 years' experience in this ever-changing marketplace, we look forward to helping Texas DIR customers keep 'confidently connected' to their customers and members," Shelby said.
DIR provides statewide leadership and oversight for the management of government information and communications technology. DIR delivers quality information resources, including but not limited to, competitively priced telecommunications services for State and Local governments as well as for the State's K-12 and higher education systems. The Texas DIR Cooperative Contracts Purchasing Program is available to government and education organizations outside of Texas and allows them to utilize the DIR contract to engage with Continuant.
Continuant, which earned Microsoft's prestigious award for 2020 Partner of the Year for Teams Calling and Meetings, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and employs more than 350 people nationwide. In addition to its headquarters in Tacoma, Washington, the company has offices in Texas, Oregon, Ohio, and California.
SOURCE Continuant
