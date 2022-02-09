Wisconsin Connections Academy Opens Enrollment for 2022-2023 School Year

APPLETON, Wis., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starting this week, Wisconsin Connections Academy (WCA) is welcoming families across the state to enroll for the 2022-23 school year. Wisconsin Connections Academy is the state's most experienced tuition-free, online public school for 4K-12 students. Specifically designed for a virtual environment, parents statewide can enroll their child in any grade. From now until April 29 at 4:00 p.m. Central, families who wish to enroll outside their local school district can complete an Open Enrollment Application via the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Established in 2002, this year, Wisconsin Connections Academy is celebrating 20 years of helping students ignite their passions and find a path to success. Highly skilled teachers specially trained in online instruction provide students with continuous support. With a curriculum focusing on academics and social-emotional learning, the school's educators are always seeking new ways to engage their students' minds and spark their curiosity.

"Virtual schooling is in our DNA at Wisconsin Connections Academy. Our educators' passion, engaging curriculum and personalized approach make Wisconsin Connections Academy a shining example of effective full-time online learning," said Michelle Mueller, Wisconsin Connections Academy Principal. "Teaching online requires different skills than in a traditional classroom, and our educators provide personal attention to every student - ensuring they are motivated and engaged."

Wisconsin Connections Academy's teachers bring their skills and personality to the virtual classroom and emphasize the importance of fostering meaningful connections with students and their families. Learning plans are flexible and can be tailored based on students' specific needs.

"At the start of the pandemic, we decided to move our two young daughters from a traditional brick-and-mortar school to Wisconsin Connections Academy to ensure both stability and a strong curriculum," said Cally Ehle, Wisconsin Connections Academy parent. "We were apprehensive at first, as my husband and I both work full-time. However, our expectations were blown out of the water, and I couldn't be more impressed with the amount of knowledge our children gained in such a short time and the teachers' ability to keep them engaged. My older daughter came up to me one day, and she said, 'Mom, I love this school. I don't feel stupid anymore.' As a result, we plan to stay with Wisconsin Connections Academy even after the pandemic."

The 2022-23 open enrollment application period is now open through April 29 for grades 4K-12. Interested families are encouraged to attend one of the upcoming online information sessions to find out if virtual school is the right fit for their students. Families who wish to enroll outside their local school district can complete an Open Enrollment Application via the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. For more information about Wisconsin Connections Academy, please visit http://www.WisconsinConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.

Wisconsin Connections Academy (WCA) is a tuition-free, online public school for 4K–12 public students across the state. Wisconsin Connections Academy offers a uniquely engaging, high-quality education experience through a safe, social learning environment that helps students learn how they learn best. The combination of state-certified quality teachers, a proven, student-centric school curriculum, unique electives, technology tools and community experiences empower students to gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world.

