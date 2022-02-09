Envoy Solutions Doubles Down in Garden State with Bio-Shine Acquisition

GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions announced today the acquisition of Bio-Shine, Inc., based in Spotswood, New Jersey. This highly successful business with a 30-year history of performance excellence provides janitorial & sanitary supplies, cleaning equipment and parts, air purification solutions, and chemical products to various markets, including schools, healthcare, contractors, religious facilities, and more. The demand for their products has accelerated due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Bio-Shine is the second New Jersey-based distributor joining Envoy Solutions' rapidly growing national platform this year and the 10th acquisition since August 2021. The new partnership will advance Envoy Solutions' vision of making buildings cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive every day.

"This is an excellent company with top-notch leaders, and I'm glad to have them joining our national platform," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "I look forward to learning from each other and capitalizing on the strengths at both companies, which is a key focus of our differentiated business model. There's significant potential for us to fill a void and thrive in the New Jersey and New York City markets with our best-in-class products and services and a solutions-driven approach."

Bio-Shine, founded in 1991, grew from humble beginnings with two employees selling products from a trailer to what is now a regional distributor for multiple product lines into a variety of sales channels. One key factor in Bio-Shine's success has been expanding private label offerings. The company will enhance its product portfolio by joining Envoy Solutions while increasing its customer base from coast to coast.

"This is the biggest opportunity we've ever had as a company," said Glenn Rothstein, President of Bio-Shine. "We're proud of what we've accomplished at Bio-Shine and thrilled to be able to share our products and services with a much larger pool of customers across the country."

"By joining Envoy Solutions, we will enhance our product line, deepen our category knowledge, and position ourselves for significant growth in the future," said Dave Matisoff, Vice President of Bio-Shine.

About Envoy Solutions:

Envoy Solutions, the nation's premier specialty distribution platform, is helping businesses thrive through a multi-faceted approach to make buildings cleaner and people safer every day.

Our wide array of essential products, including sanitary supply, packaging solutions, and foodservice disposables, are improving the quality of life at schools, hospitals, offices, and other institutions.

Based in Glenview, Ill., Envoy Solutions is the parent company of North American Corporation, WAXIE Sanitary Supply, Southeastern Paper Group, Daycon, North Woods, PJP, Johnston, Next-Gen, Swish White River, Valley Janitor Supply Company, Weiss Bros., General Chemical & Supply and NVISION. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com.

About Bio-Shine:

Bio-Shine Inc., founded in 1991, is a premier distributor of janitorial and sanitary supply products, cleaning equipment and parts, and air purification solutions. Bio-Shine ships a broad range of commodities, including replacement parts, to anywhere in the continental United States through a network of distribution warehouses.

For more information about Bio-Shine, please visit www.bio-shine.com.

