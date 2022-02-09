San Francisco Bay University Unveils Major Campus Improvements

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There will be an entirely new campus experience when San Francisco Bay University opens its doors to students in 2022. While SFBU, for the most part, is operating remotely due to the pandemic, the students, faculty, and staff have a best-in-class learning environment waiting for them upon their return.
Main improvements of the campus include:
1. New Learning Resource Center, Café, and Dining Hall
This large open area allows the following services to be accessible both visually and physically, in hopes that students and faculty engage in various activities happening at once: Library, Quiet Study Area, Career Services, Recreational and Student Lounge, Dining Lounge, Cafe, Computer Center, and Faculty Offices. This hub-style approach lets students and faculty easily access key functions of the university and is an excellent place to study and learn outside of the classroom.
2. New Lecture Hall
SFBU's signature lecture hall will be used for classes as well as for special events, community seminars, and workshops. The lecture hall's stadium seating can accommodate approximately 70 people and opens to a large hallway for pre- and post-event gatherings.
3. Improved Classrooms
The classroom experience is significantly improved for instructors and students. The improved classrooms include a variety of fixed and mobile seating to offer flexible learning environments. Increased technology and abundant power outlets were also added to create a modern classroom.
4. Spacious Outdoor Space
SFBU's campus now includes a quad area which allows students to study, eat, and lounge outdoors. The Bay Area's weather should permit this area to be used year-round by all members of the SFBU community.
Photos of the new campus are included. Please contact pr@sfbu.edu for additional information.
SFBU is a premier WASC/WSCUC-accredited, nonprofit university located in the San Francisco Bay Area/Silicon Valley.
SFBU offers degree programs in computer science, engineering, technology, and management. Learn more at www.SFBU.edu.
SOURCE San Francisco Bay University
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.