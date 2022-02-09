Sunrider International Commemorates 40th Anniversary with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider International celebrated its 40th anniversary on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, held at its gleaming world headquarters building, in Torrance, California. The auspicious day coincided with the Lunar New Year, which added to the festive atmosphere.
The milestone celebration was attended by members of the Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce, council members and elected officials of the City of Torrance, CitiCable board members, and Sunrider Independent Business Owners (IBOs) and employees.
Founded in Utah in 1982, Sunrider relocated to Southern California in 1987, and into its current world headquarters building, located in the heart of Torrance, in 1993.
Sunny Beutler, Sunrider CEO, delivered a speech conveying the close ties Sunrider has established with the Torrance community over the years, which include supporting local nonprofit organizations, being active in the Torrance Chamber of Commerce, and hosting cultural and civic events in the company's onsite ballrooms.
Beutler talked about how the City of Torrance provides the ideal location for Sunrider with its business-friendly setting and proximity to the Port of Los Angeles, which facilitates Sunrider's need to ship its self-manufactured healthy-living products to points around the world.
Donna Duperron, president and CEO of the Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce, said, "Sunrider International has graciously partnered with the Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce for many years. Sunrider has hosted Chinese New Year celebrations for the community and events for Women of Influence, Business for Day, and Active Shooter, and has also supported the Torrance Junior Leadership program. Sunrider's commitment to this community is truly valued."
Guests included Torrance Mayor Patrick Furey, Councilwoman Heidi Ashcraft, Councilman George Chen, Councilman Jack Walser, and representatives for Senator Ben Allen, Senator Steve Brandford, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn.
The event received media coverage from CitiCable, a Torrance-based, award-winning cable television station.
About Sunrider International
Sunrider International, a manufacturing, direct selling, and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global direct selling enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries.
SOURCE Sunrider International
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.