Growing Number of States Link Assessment to Instruction With MetaMetrics' Lexile and Quantile Measures

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As educators around the country strive to provide new tools for using assessment results to inform teaching and learning, California, Illinois and New Hampshire are the latest additions to the growing number of states that report Lexile® and Quantile® measures. Nearly 10 million additional students will now receive MetaMetrics'® scores from their annual end-of-grade state tests.

The Lexile and Quantile Frameworks place both the student and instructional material on the same scale to match the learner with reading and math resources at each student's ability level. When students receive Lexile and Quantile measures from a state assessment, their test scores become more actionable, allowing teachers and parents to link assessment to instruction. Today 22 U.S. states and many countries around the world report the measures from their end-of-grade assessments.

"Now – more than ever before – teachers need support as they work with students to build reading and math abilities," said Malbert Smith, CEO and co-founder, MetaMetrics. "We are excited to welcome California, Illinois and New Hampshire to the family of states around the country who are providing their teachers, students and families with access to our measures for improving student achievement.

More details of the implementation of Lexiles and Quantiles in the three new states follow:



California : California students in grades 3-8 and 11 began receiving Lexile and Quantile measures linked to the Smarter Balanced Summative Assessments for English language arts/literacy and math for the 2021 spring administration as part of the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) System. The California Department of Education implements the CAASPP System with ETS as the assessment service provider.

: students in grades 3-8 and 11 began receiving Lexile and Quantile measures linked to the Smarter Balanced Summative Assessments for English language arts/literacy and math for the 2021 spring administration as part of the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) System. The California Department of Education implements the CAASPP System with ETS as the assessment service provider. Illinois : Beginning in the spring of 2022, Illinois students now receive Lexile and Quantile measures from the Illinois Assessment of Readiness (IAR) assesses progress of students in grades 3-8. Illinois' assessment was developed in collaboration with the education and assessment company Pearson.

: Beginning in the spring of 2022, students now receive Lexile and Quantile measures from the Illinois Assessment of Readiness (IAR) assesses progress of students in grades 3-8. assessment was developed in collaboration with the education and assessment company Pearson. New Hampshire : New Hampshire students in grades 3-8 began receiving Lexile and Quantile measures from the state's interim and formative assessments in the spring of 2021.

In addition to Lexile and Quantile measures, educators in all three states now have Premium membership access to the Lexile & Quantile Hub. The Hub is an online platform that provides teachers with tools for using the measures with their students, including instructional and planning resources, including a career database, book search, text analyzer, academic word lists, math skills database and more.

MetaMetrics is an award-winning education technology organization that offers the only scientifically valid, universal scales for measuring silent and oral reading and listening (Lexile) and math (Quantile) with plans to develop measures for writing. The Lexile and Quantile Frameworks measure student ability and the complexity of the content they encounter. Lexile and Quantile measures and related technologies link assessment to instruction and provide next steps for students of all ages and abilities. The measures also provide valuable insights about students' potential for growth. MetaMetrics' measures, products and services are licensed to dozens of education product companies to help achieve that growth. For 35 years, MetaMetrics' work is increasingly recognized for its research-based approach to improving learning. For more information, visit metametricsinc.com.

