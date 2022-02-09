Swiss Chalet's wins PAC Global Award for Sustainability for new paper packaging

VAUGHAN, ON, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The 2022 Global PAC Award winners were announced at the Inclusive Opportunities & Universal Design Summit held virtually on February 8, 2022, and Swiss Chalet alongside its packaging partner WestRock, won the PAC Global Award for Sustainable Design.

The PAC Global Awards celebrate packaging brand design and innovation across multiple categories including brand marketing, package innovation and inclusive opportunities for universal packaging. "We are excited and honoured to be recognized for this award," said Laurie Allison-Jones, VP of Marketing for Swiss Chalet. "Swiss Chalet and Recipe Unlimited Corporation is committed to operating our business in a sustainable way and reducing our impact on the environment."

The journey to sustainable packaging for the brand began in 2018, but the onset of COVID amplified the need for a more sustainable solution, with restaurants using more packaging within its takeout and delivery channels than ever before. The new paper packaging, made from 100% recycled paperboard, launched nationally in October 2021 and will effectively remove over 31 million units of plastic packaging per year from the system.

"Partnerships like this, where we can support Swiss Chalet in their sustainability efforts, are one of the most rewarding parts of our business," said Patrick Kivits, president of Consumer Packaging at WestRock. "Leveraging our comprehensive portfolio of sustainable products enables us to create a fully-recyclable solution that helps our customers, and ultimately their customers, achieve a more sustainable future."

Allison-Jones continues to say, "In addition to the Recipe team, we would also like to thank WestRock, who has been a pivotal partner in designing, manufacturing and distributing our new packaging. This was truly a cross-functional and collaborative effort across multiple teams and the hard work has seen great results so far!"

Guests can order takeout or delivery from their nearest Swiss Chalet today and experience the new packaging firsthand.

About Swiss Chalet

Swiss Chalet was founded in 1954 with more than 200 locations across Canada under the operation of RECIPE Unlimited Corporation, Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. As a Canadian brand, Swiss Chalet prides itself in bringing Canadian families together for mealtime by serving real, delicious and wholesome comfort food. The brand is known for its iconic Swiss-inspired rotisserie chicken served with Signature Chalet Dipping Sauce. For more information, visit SwissChalet.com.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Fresh Since 1999 and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As of June 27, 2021, Recipe had 25 brands and 1,327 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 11 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE). RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

SOURCE Recipe Unlimited Corp.

About WestRock

WestRock WRK partners with our customers to provide differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock's team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com .

SOURCE Swiss Chalet