Securitize Launches New ETH Yield Fund as Onramp for Institutional Investors

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize Capital, the digital asset management platform offering institutional-grade, tokenized funds, today announced the launch of a regulated ETH Yield Fund, as an onramp for investors to access an important blockchain protocol powering the fast-growing DeFi, NFT and Metaverse ecosystems, with the potential for yield derived from its lending.
"Due to high-profile cases of crypto businesses offering unregulated securities and banking products, there is a misconception that investors cannot access yield from crypto lending in a regulated way," said Wilfred Daye, Head of Securitize Capital. "Today, investors can access regulated, institutional-grade crypto funds and the potential for yield through Securitize with the ETH Yield Fund opened today, which joins our existing USDC and Bitcoin yield funds."
With investors chasing meaningful returns amid rising inflation and a roller-coaster stock market, there is growing investor interest in the potential benefits of cryptocurrencies and yield strategies, such as a stablecoin plus yield (USDC Yield) and a portfolio of cryptocurrencies (Securitize-S&P Large Cap Crypto Fund). The ETH Yield Fund provides institutional investors interested in economic exposure to DeFi, NFT and Metaverse ecosystems access consistent with compliance standards. Specifically, investing in the most commonly used Ethereum blockchain powering these technologies is a readily-accessible way for institutions to participate in blockchain-based innovations in a risk-managed way, consistent with Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation D 506(c) and Regulation S 902.
The new ETH fund democratizes investment access with a low 0.5% management fee, and zero performance fee. The fund is open for investment today through Securitize Markets. Lending services will be provided by Securitize's partner, Anchorage Digital.
The new ETH Yield Fund is Securitize Capital's fifth fund, joining four additional landmark funds launched in 2021, including:
- The Securitize Capital USDC Yield Fund, offering a yield of approximately 9%
- The Securitize Capital BTC Yield Fund, offering a yield of approximately 3%
- The Securitize-S&P Cryptocurrency Tokenized Fund and Securitize-S&P Kensho New Economies Tokenized Fund, which were the first S&P indices to be tokenized
About Securitize Capital
Securitize Capital is a digital asset management firm offering institutional-grade funds providing exposure to cryptocurrencies, emerging asset classes, and potential yield derived from lending activities. Securitize Capital is a subsidiary of digital asset securities leader Securitize, Inc, whose end-to-end platform expands business and investor access to the private capital markets. Securitize Capital's investment offerings are available through Securitize Markets, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer, member of FINRA and SIPC, and operator of the company's alternative trading system, Securitize Markets. Learn more at http://www.securitize.io/securitize-capital.
About Anchorage Digital
Anchorage Digital is the most advanced digital asset platform for investors. From custody and trading to staking, governance, and financing, Anchorage offers a full range of crypto-native financial solutions that are compliant, built to adapt to emerging blockchain use cases, and made to evolve alongside the needs of digital asset investors. Today, Anchorage serves many of the largest institutional investors and enterprise brands in the digital asset space. Anchorage Digital makes it simple and secure for institutions to gain exposure to digital assets as the first federally chartered digital asset bank. With secure custody at its core, Anchorage is the premier partner for institutions and corporations. Anchorage offers financial solutions for today and tomorrow. To learn more, please visit anchorage.com and on Twitter @Anchorage.
Media Contacts
Securitize: Evan Wagner, evan.wagner@securitize.io
Anchorage Digital: Sam Shillet, anchorage@dittopr.co
Disclaimers
Private market investments are speculative and considered risky, including potential loss of your investment, and may not be appropriate for every investor. Private investments are generally an illiquid asset class; investors cannot sell their funds when they want to without potentially facing high losses. Any discussion of liquidity is purely speculative. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Digital assets or tokens using blockchain, are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, may have no value, have limited regulatory certainty, are subject to potential market manipulation risks and may expose investors to loss of principal.
Blockchain investing involves a degree of risk that can be different from traditional markets. These risks include, but are not limited to, risk of regulatory uncertainty, market adoption, market manipulation, market exiting, price volatility and security risk
SOURCE Securitize
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
