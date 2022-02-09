InOrbit Launches Configuration as Code, Unshackling Robot Developers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InOrbit, the leading provider of cloud-based robot operations (RobOps) software, brings additional capabilities and best practices of DevOps to robot operations with the launch of Configuration as Code. Engineers can streamline their development workflow with software automation best practices that fit their specific needs. These tools are available now on the InOrbit Developer Portal.

As the sophistication, scale and complexity of robot deployments grow, the need to manage robots effectively becomes more critical. This requires robust practices and tooling to automate the robot management process.

Common pain points that hinder and delay effective operational solutions are found throughout the development process. Development of robotics software is time-consuming, manually driven, and prone to human error. Now, the same software and engineering best practices that enable the operations of massive data centers, including managing infrastructure as code, source-controlled configurations, Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery (CI/CID) pipelines and more are within reach of every company using InOrbit to manage and operate their robots.

At InOrbit we appreciate that different robots require different configurations. This often gives rise to ad hoc and hard-to-maintain tools and processes created by robot developers. Additionally, companies using robots in their operations, often from multiple vendors, require flexible capabilities to configure and deploy robots. That's why InOrbit has introduced Configuration as Code to give developers the granular control they need.

"We want to create RobOps tools that solve problems, streamline processes and can be incorporated as part of the development workflow," said Julian Cerruti, CTO and co-founder of InOrbit. "Support for Configuration as Code enables developers with the benefits precise robot configurations offer, leveraging the power of the InOrbit platform to better manage the development cycle."

As part of InOrbit's ongoing efforts to support interoperable and developer-friendly initiatives, code examples and schemas have been published to GitHub so developers can start exploring immediately.

Development teams have opportunities to get even more out of the InOrbit platform with Configuration as Code:



Version control of code changes

Improved workflows: pull requests, code review, approvals

CI/CD integration

Reusable and reproducible configurations

Rollback capabilities

Security enhancements

Auditing and traceability

Software parameterization

For more details about the growing InOrbit Developer Portal, InOrbit Configuration as Code capabilities and InOrbit's complete line of RobOps solutions, please visit http://www.inorbit.ai.

Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., InOrbit is the leading platform for RobOps at scale. The company is bridging the autonomy gap through its cloud-based, robot-agnostic data platform that enables robotics companies and enterprises to master the four O's of robot operations: observability, operation, orchestration and optimization.

