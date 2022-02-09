Panther Protocol Announces the Launch of ZKP Tokens On Second Major Cryptocurrency Exchange

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panther protocol, the world's leading end-to-end privacy solution provider for DeFi and Web3 company, today announced their ZKP token will launch on the Bittrex Global cryptocurrency exchange, making it the second major cryptocurrency exchange the company has listed on. This represents another critical milestone in its growth, exposing ZKP tokens to millions of people, driving adoption and adding to the utility token's long-term value proposition. After raising over 30 million dollars in both its private and public sale, Panther is building momentum and further accelerating the adoption of privacy on the blockchain.
Panther's CTO and co-founder, Anish Mohammed says "We expect to keep growing the Panther ecosystem, in addition to the partners we have already announced. This listing is both a significant achievement for the community and a promising start to the year, as the roadmap for the next quarter includes more product advancements, including launching our MVP."
Panther is building a privacy setup that allows builders to integrate privacy features within their dApps without needing a highly specialized team of cryptographers and privacy tech engineers to do so. The idea is to create a private-by-default, decentralized ecosystem that unlocks the value that is currently siloed between blockchains. Panther aims to create a unique system full of synergic products and on-chain services. These include private liquidity and transactions for all crypto assets, an affordable and scalable private interchain DEX, trustless data proofs enabling privacy-preserving data sharing in Web3, and multiple other impactful PriFi solutions. "We are confident that our listing on Bittrex will add more long-term value for $ZKP holders and our larger community, driving transformative change in the area of privacy preservation," says Oliver Gale, CEO and co-founder of Panther Protocol.
To learn more about Panther Protocol and to be a part of the world's leading end-to-end privacy solution for DeFi and Web3, visit www.pantherprotocol.io
ABOUT PANTHER PROTOCOL:
Panther Protocol is an end-to-end privacy protocol for DeFi. Panther provides DeFi users with fully collateralized privacy-enhancing digital assets, leveraging crypto-economic incentives and zkSNARK technology. Users can mint zero-knowledge zAssets by depositing digital assets from any blockchain into Panther vaults. zAssets will become an ever-expanding asset class for users who want their transactions and strategies the way they should always have been: private. More information on tokenomics, exchange volumes and release schedule can be found here.
