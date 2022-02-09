Tiger Group and Liquidity Services to Liquidate Well Production, Test Equipment and Other Oil-and Gas-Sector Assets in Online Auction

AMITY, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers in the quickly rebounding oil-and-gas sector can acquire well production, test equipment and other assets in a timed, online auction by Tiger Group and Liquidity Services.
Bidding on the diverse array of assets from PPS Operators, LLC, opens on Thursday, February 10, at 10:30 a.m., and closes on Thursday, February 17, at 10:30 a.m. (ET).
Located in a strategic basin in Amity, Pennsylvania, the equipment on offer includes a massive lot of pipe, valves, flanges and fittings—more than 6,000 items in total and more than 20,000 feet of 15,000 PSI flowline and pup joints.
Along with portable flare trailers and 500bbl frac tanks, the sale includes line heaters rated at 10,000 PSI; separators; scrubbers, plug catchers and filters; and choke manifolds
Rolling stock assets include trailers and a JLG Telehandler.
"Traditionally, many companies have rented the specialized equipment needed for well production and testing, but with surging energy demand and an ongoing supply-chain crisis, now is an excellent time to acquire such assets at auction," said Chad Farrell, Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial.
For asset photos, descriptions, bidding and other information, visit
https://soldtiger.com/sales/well-production-testing-equipment/
The inventory is available for inspection, by appointment only, at from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, February 16.
To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: auctions@tigergroup.com or call (805) 497-4999.
About Tiger Group
Tiger Group provides asset valuation, advisory and disposition services to a broad range of retail, wholesale, and industrial clients. With over 45 years of experience and significant financial backing, Tiger offers a uniquely nimble combination of expertise, innovation and financial resources. Tiger's seasoned professionals help clients identify the underlying value of assets, monitor asset risk factors and, when needed, provide capital or convert assets to capital quickly and decisively. To learn more, please visit www.TigerGroup.com
About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services LQDT operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $9 Billion of completed transactions, to more than 4.7 million qualified buyers worldwide and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. For more information visit www.liquidityservices.com.
SOURCE Tiger Group
