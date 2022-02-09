SoftwareReviews Names 2022's Best Security Awareness and Training Software

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its Security Awareness and Training Software Emotional Footprint Awards. Three providers have been identified as Champions.
The best security awareness and training software providers for 2022 have been identified by SoftwareReviews based on verified survey data collected from real end users. These providers have received high scores on the organization's Emotional Footprint Diamond.
The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.
The 2022 Security Awareness and Training Champions are as follows:
- NINJIO, +97 NEF, is loved by its customers for providing an excellent service experience.
- Infosec IQ, +93 NEF, ranked high for including exceptional product enhancements.
- Terranova Security Awareness, +91 NEF, performed well for reliably enabling product performance.
To learn more about SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant or Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit www.softwarereviews.com
About SoftwareReviews
SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, is backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience. By collecting real data from verified IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insight into the experience of evaluating and purchasing software.
