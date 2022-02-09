School Bus Technology That Saves Lives; CMVTC

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - CMVTC is a Canadian company that creates groundbreaking and innovative solutions that increases Student Safety on School Buses.
CMVTC has specialized in stop arm video technologies since 2004. It's first pilot program using CrossSafe technologies was completed in Toronto, Halifax and Dartmouth in 2009. This effectively confirmed the wide-ranging problem of the high number of illegal and dangerous drive-bys of a stopped school bus. In addition, CMVTC's CrossSafe pilot completed in 2015 in the Prairies, conclusively proved the effectiveness of a scaled Violator Funded Media Driven Awareness Through Enforcement program.
But the issue of student road safety and drive-by violations of stopped school buses in Canada continues to be a daily source of major concern for parents all over the country today.
In response to a growing number of distracted motorists on Canadian roads, CMVTC is ushering in a new era in student school bus safety in Canada, by becoming the exclusive Canadian supplier of the revolutionary Extended Stop Arm (ESA), which physically extends an additional stop sign on a school bus up to 6.5ft onto the road, putting not just one blinking stop sign in front of passing motorists, but two.
This release brings light to a one-of-a-kind innovative and proactive solution designed to prevent and reduce the number of collisions and student fatalities on the road as a direct result of drive-by violations, versus a reactive solution that punishes violators after an incident has already happened.
The primary objective of any Student School Bus Safety Technology is to tangibly increase the level of student safety. The Extended Stop Arm (ESA) effectively accomplishes this by visibly engaging drivers from a distance, proactively allowing them to safely bring their speeding vehicles to a stop, before ever reaching and passing a stopped bus that is loading or unloading students.
Other systems like the Proactive or Predictive Alarm student warning crossing system does very little to stop the traffic and will, in turn, cause students to become dependent on the bus to warn them of a drive-by. The Extended Stop Arm answers that problem directly by providing the opposite solution which will, instead, proactively prevent violations and fatalities by actually stopping traffic before they ever happen.
The Extended Stop Arm is focused on reducing and preventing actual violations to near zero. The ESA is already being successfully employed on many school buses from school divisions across the United States. Many provinces in Canada have also seen the ESA in action. In fact, Transport Canada has begun piloting the ESA in Ontario, and CMVTC is now proud to offer the Extended Stop Arm to every school division across Canada.
About CMVTC;
Developed the world's first School Stop Arm Camera in 2004. Developed CrossSafe technologies in 2009. Processed patents on the first Stop Arm Camera and cabling system in 2010. Exclusive ESA Supplier and Retailer for Canada since 2018. Find more at https://mjgtechnologies.com/esa-extended-stop-arm/
SOURCE CMVTC MJG Technologies
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
