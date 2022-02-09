Winners Announced for the 2022 LendIt Fintech Industry Awards

MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LendIt Fintech, the world's leading fintech media company, yesterday announced the winners of the fifth annual LendIt Fintech Industry Awards.

Celebrating outstanding achievement in 14 hotly contested categories, the winners were revealed at an awards ceremony and gala dinner in Miami, Florida. Following the conclusion of the second day of the inaugural Nexus Dealmakers Summit, the Awards brought together leading fintechs, banks, and investors for an evening of celebration and networking.

"Our mission at LendIt Fintech has always been to provide a medium for sharing ideas, a forum for networking and dealmaking, and a much-needed platform for celebrating the achievements of the financial services community," said Bo Brustkern, LendIt Fintech Co-Founder and CEO.

"This year we are delighted to yet again shine a light on the work being done by fintech innovators and influencers from around the world. After two years apart, the opportunity to come together in person, to recognize and applaud our peers, is one that everyone truly appreciated. The 2022 Awards was a tightly run race with over 500 world-class entries. Congratulations to all of the finalists, and of course especially to the well-deserving winners!"

Below are the LendIt Fintech Industry Award winners, per category:



CryptoFin - Cross River

Emerging Fintech Company - Atomic

Emerging Lending Platform - Wisetack

Excellence in Financial Inclusion - Tricolor

Executive of the Year - Scott Sanborn , LendingClub

, LendingClub Fintech Innovator of the Year - Nubank

Fintech Woman of the Year - Luvleen Sidhu, BM Technologies

Innovation in Digital Banking - Plaid

Most Promising Partnership - Ocrolus & Plaid

Top Consumer Lending Platform - LendingClub

Top Real Estate Platform - LendInvest

Top Service Provider - Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Top Small Business Lending Platform - SmartBiz Loans

Top Technology Service Provider - Amount

