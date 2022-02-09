Winners Announced for the 2022 LendIt Fintech Industry Awards

MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LendIt Fintech, the world's leading fintech media company, yesterday announced the winners of the fifth annual LendIt Fintech Industry Awards.
Celebrating outstanding achievement in 14 hotly contested categories, the winners were revealed at an awards ceremony and gala dinner in Miami, Florida. Following the conclusion of the second day of the inaugural Nexus Dealmakers Summit, the Awards brought together leading fintechs, banks, and investors for an evening of celebration and networking.
"Our mission at LendIt Fintech has always been to provide a medium for sharing ideas, a forum for networking and dealmaking, and a much-needed platform for celebrating the achievements of the financial services community," said Bo Brustkern, LendIt Fintech Co-Founder and CEO.
"This year we are delighted to yet again shine a light on the work being done by fintech innovators and influencers from around the world. After two years apart, the opportunity to come together in person, to recognize and applaud our peers, is one that everyone truly appreciated. The 2022 Awards was a tightly run race with over 500 world-class entries. Congratulations to all of the finalists, and of course especially to the well-deserving winners!"
Below are the LendIt Fintech Industry Award winners, per category:
- CryptoFin - Cross River
- Emerging Fintech Company - Atomic
- Emerging Lending Platform - Wisetack
- Excellence in Financial Inclusion - Tricolor
- Executive of the Year - Scott Sanborn, LendingClub
- Fintech Innovator of the Year - Nubank
- Fintech Woman of the Year - Luvleen Sidhu, BM Technologies
- Innovation in Digital Banking - Plaid
- Most Promising Partnership - Ocrolus & Plaid
- Top Consumer Lending Platform - LendingClub
- Top Real Estate Platform - LendInvest
- Top Service Provider - Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
- Top Small Business Lending Platform - SmartBiz Loans
- Top Technology Service Provider - Amount
For more information on the Awards please visit our website: https://www.lendit.com/nexus/2022/awards
About LendIt Fintech
LendIt Fintech is the largest media and events company dedicated to innovation in financial services. Today we operate four major conferences annually for the USA, Europe and Latin American markets including the new Nexus Dealmakers Summit, along with our digital community and our daily news organization.
Like much of the economy today, financial services is experiencing a rapid upheaval. We are seeing a multi-decade transformation where fintech will take center stage as everything becomes digital. LendIt Fintech is there for you, reporting the news on a daily basis, enabling real time discussion and insights with LendIt Fintech Digital and empowering our community with connections and in-depth learning at our physical events.
The LendIt Fintech team believes that there has never been a more exciting time to be in financial services. We immerse ourselves in all things fintech so we can be your guide on this journey.
Media Contact
Caroline Hornby, LendIt Fintech LLC, +1 516 972 0113, caroline@lendit.com
SOURCE LendIt Fintech LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.