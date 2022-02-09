Boucher Volkswagen Franklin Now Houses the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

FRANKLIN, Wis., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The king of all terrains is back in the market, pushing the envelope further each time for Volkswagen. Boucher Volkswagen Franklin welcomes the latest edition of Golf GTI, for the roadways of Franklin, Wisconsin, to witness the enthronement of another edition of the popular hatchback. Staying faithful to the original design concepts, the 2022 model positions itself to conquer hearts all over the world. Volkswagen has designed the new edition with features enabling quicker movement by keeping the practicality of the ride intact. Drivers based in Franklin can check out more about the 2022 Golf GTI on the dealership's website.

Bold cabin upgrades blend in with the comfortable interior features to make it sportier. Speculations about Volkswagen canceling the Golf lineup for 2022 had fans almost on the verge of tumult. However, the brand surprises its loyal customers again with the German hatchback's eighth-generation edition. Enhanced performance capabilities of the Golf GTI are best explored on finer terrains, although the transmission follows smooth patterns regardless of the gradient or undulations. The four-cylinder engine generates higher torque, while the manual transmission comes standard on all trims. Furthermore, modern styles sculpted into the cabins make the 2022 Golf GTI more attractive than its predecessors.

Golf GTI is often burdened with expectations in every aspect of a vehicle's success. Interestingly, Volkswagen adds new facets to the most popular hatchback of the last two decades. The profuse traditional callbacks remain significant enough for the fans to anticipate the arrival of the 2023 model. The dealership in Franklin is a prolific source of details about the latest Volkswagen vehicles, while it also offers financing options for the purchase.

Buyers in Franklin, Wisconsin, looking for the 2022 Golf GTI can check out the deals available at Boucher Volkswagen Franklin. Interested customers can also schedule a test drive by visiting the official website, heading to the store at 6420 S. 108th St. in Franklin or dialing up 414-501-3089.

Media Contact

Gordie Boucher, Boucher Volkswagen Franklin, 855-890-1904, gordie.boucher@boucher.com

SOURCE Boucher Volkswagen Franklin