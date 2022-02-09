Astound Broadband Launches 'Astounding Mega Giveaway' Initiative

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Astound Broadband (Astound), the sixth-largest U.S. cable provider, powered by leading regional providers RCN, Grande Communications (Grande), Wave Broadband (Wave) and enTouch Systems (enTouch), has announced the opening of its Astounding Mega Giveaway customer sweepstakes.

Through March 31, 2022, both existing and non-current residential customers can submit entry to the giveaway for a chance to win a host of exciting weekly, monthly, and grand prizes, including a virtual reality (VR) headset, 4K UHD Smart TV, a number of popular headphones, streaming devices, cookware and gift cards ranging from $50-$1,000 and much more.

All sweepstakes entries must be made by completing the online entry form. All entrants are required to provide valid, up-to-date contact information to be eligible for the giveaway prizes. By entering the Astounding Mega Giveaway, all qualified submissions become eligible to win a prize. As for prizes, "Weekly Winners" will be selected on or about February 7, February 14, February 21, February 28, March 7, March 14, March 21, and April 1, 2022. "Monthly Winners" will be selected on or about March 1, and April 1. "Grand Prize Winners" will be selected on or about April 1, 2022. Winners will receive an email and/or phone call within 48-72 hours of selection.

Last month, the company's regional brands (RCN, Grande, enTouch, Wave, Digital West) united under the name Astound Broadband (Astound), which reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. Astound Broadband is at the forefront of the residential connectivity transformation, providing customers award-winning services in eight of the top ten metro areas in the country. Motivated by accolades that focus on meeting and exceeding customer needs, the Astound Broadband name demonstrates the company's dedication to continuing to astound customers, every day.

To see the full list of prizes, official rules, and sweepstakes details, visit astound.com/mega-giveaway.

