BLD Marketing Wins Industry Accolades, Demonstrates Year-Over-Year Growth at Start of 2022

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLD Marketing, a results-based, digital-first, full-service strategic marketing agency serving the building materials category exclusively throughout North America and abroad, is demonstrating ongoing growth in its business at the start of 2022. At the same time, the agency has received prestigious industry recognition for its work on behalf of clients in the building and construction category.
On January 27, 2022, the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Pittsburgh chapter recognized BLD Marketing with two Awards of Merit at its annual Renaissance Awards banquet, held at the Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh's North Side. BLD won accolades in the "Media Relations" category for its work on behalf of SAF and 84 Lumber. The program for SAF focused on yearlong engagement to raise awareness of the brand and its products along with promotion of the grand opening of a new Texas manufacturing facility last fall. For 84 Lumber, BLD Marketing continues to execute a national recruitment campaign designed to seek and secure qualified applicants for the company during a time of unprecedented growth.
"BLD Marketing's PR, content marketing, and social media practice has become our fastest-growing discipline at the agency, and the awards from PRSA are just the latest confirmation of our team's outstanding work," said David Sladack, president of BLD Marketing. "We focus on storytelling on behalf of our clients and take an integrated approach to deploying earned and owned media strategies. The results speak for themselves."
BLD Marketing has also recorded year-over-year growth in overall revenue, the latest evidence of a sustained growth trajectory for the agency. Revenue increased 35% between 2020 and 2021. The addition of several new accounts has helped to fuel this growth, including Nucor, the parent company of three separate metal cladding brands – CENTRIA, Metl-Span, and TrueCore. BLD was recently named the agency of record for all three brands. BLD Marketing has also forged a partnership with Branch Technology, a construction-tech company that 3D prints facades for commercial buildings.
"Our growth demonstrates that BLD Marketing has secured its reputation as a leader in marketing services for building materials manufacturers and other key stakeholders in the construction industry," added Kevin Mayer, CEO of BLD Marketing. "Each one of our new clients is either a category leader or an industry disruptor bringing new innovations and new thinking to the forefront. We're excited about these new partnerships and the overall direction and success of the agency."
Mayer and Sladack added that the agency's adjusted gross revenue has nearly doubled in the last five years.
Formerly LarsonO'Brien, the agency changed its name to BLD Marketing in December 2019 to reflect a decades-long exclusive focus on the building and construction category.
For more information on BLD Marketing, visit www.bld-marketing.com
About BLD Marketing:
BLD Marketing is a results-based, digitally-focused, full-service strategic marketing firm exclusively serving the commercial and residential building materials category. We offer a portfolio of strategic marketing services and implementation capabilities to help our clients build, grow, and optimize a healthy digital marketing ecosystem, leading to quicker growth rates and higher profitability. Visit: www.bld-marketing.com
Contact: Jeff Donaldson, BLD Marketing
Email: jeff.donaldson@bld-marketing.com
Phone: (412) 347-8039
Photos: http://www.bldpressroom.com/bld/awards-new-accounts-2022
SOURCE BLD Marketing
