PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF 2022 SEASON ON RMC SPORT IN FRANCE

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, have announced the launch of the 2022 PFL Season on RMC SPORT. Under the deal, which was spearheaded in conjunction with Athletic Sports Group and its subsidiary Fight Globe, the world's largest combat sports distributor, the network will be the exclusive PFL content provider in France with programming made available across all platforms in English and/or French.

"The Professional Fighters League is proud to advance our media rights partnership with RMC Sport into the 2022 Regular Season," said PFL CEO Peter Murray. "RMC Sport is the home of MMA in France and we are eager to continue delivering an exceptional product featuring world-class athletes to fans there."

In 2021 PFL concluded a successful third season as six fighters earned world championships and $1 million each in prize money at the PFL World Championship, MMA's biggest night, on October 27. The league has seen 100 percent audience growth in 2021 and added leading brands to its blue-chip sponsorship portfolio, with more world-class talent and events coming to MMA fans across the globe this year.

Professional Fighters League is the No. 2 MMA company globally and features an elite talent roster with 25 percent of its fighters independently ranked in the top-25 of the world, including 2021 PFL champions Kayla Harrison, Ray Cooper III and Movlid Khaybulaev. With live event coverage in 160 countries on leading distribution platforms, a portfolio of blue-chip brand partners, and backing from major institutional and high-profile individual investors, PFL is accelerating its global expansion to deliver a unique, innovative product to the more than 600 million MMA fans globally.

