GreenLake Funds $30,500,000 Loan for a Senior Living Campus in Powder Springs, GA

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles based GreenLake Asset Management LLC ("GreenLake") has funded a $30,500,000 loan to refinance a senior living campus that includes assisted living and memory care facilities in Powder Springs, GA. The existing bank loan was in covenant default due to litigation, and the sponsor sought funding from GreenLake to help resolve the litigation and pay off the existing debt.
GreenLake was also able to work with the borrower and accommodate requirements related to EB5 funding. Given the challenges related to the loan and GreenLake's ability to close on the refinance quickly, the sponsor was able to obtain a discounted pay-off. In addition, GreenLake's loan provided funding to pay off existing bond holders.
Peter Chang, Managing Principal at GreenLake stated, "This property is a state-of-the-art facility, recently completed in the northeast suburbs of Atlanta. The business provides a combination of independent, assisted and memory care living, which is in high demand in the area. While traditional lenders are shying away from healthcare assets due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, we are confident in the property's strategic location, business plan and overall performance capability. GreenLake was able to cut through issues related to the litigation and ultimately structure a deal that worked for all parties. The sponsor also recently brought in a new and very strong management company that will bring the asset to its true potential."
Founded in 2008, GreenLake Asset Management LLC and its affiliates provide short-term commercial bridge loans nationwide. GreenLake offers creative, flexible and time-sensitive capital solutions for a broad spectrum of real estate special situations. GreenLake lends across a range of asset classes including hospitality, industrial, multi-family, self-storage, mixed-use, office and retail.
Contact:
Kamau Coleman
Director, Originations
626.529.1084
kcoleman@greenlakefund.com
Adam Frank
Vice President, Originations
646.766.0288
afrank@greenlakefund.com
Renee Volaric
Vice President, Originations
646.766.0286
rvolaric@greenlakefund.com
SOURCE GreenLake Asset Management LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.