Wright Investors' Service, Inc. Announces the Launch of Newly Designed CorporateInformation.com

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright Investors' Service announces the launch of www.CorporateInformation.com, a comprehensive website, that provide users with analytical research on over 46,000 companies worldwide. Users will have access to data on over 860 industries aggregated by geographical regions/countries of their choice. Rules-based Artificial Intelligence program conducts and illustrates "Comparative Business Analysis" using text and charts providing detailed, yet easy to read research for researchers and investors.
"Our goal is to bring fundamental corporate research to all investors using Wright's 60+ years of investment management research and experience and all at an attractive price. Corporate Information allows investors an excellent tool to research and expand their investment horizons," said Amit S. Khandwala, Chairman & CEO at Wright.
Corporate Information Features:
- Advanced screening by regions, countries, and other factors
- Detailed company analysis and report
- Industry averages
- Currency conversion
- Proprietary Quality Ratings developed and enhanced over 60-year period
- Comparative Business Analysis for user selected companies
- Top 100 lists based on fundamental criteria
Founded in 1963, Wright Investors' Service is an investment management firm providing service to institutions, plan sponsors, trust companies, endowments, and individuals. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to serve client needs.
Wright Investors' Service, Inc.
2 Corporate Drive, Suite 770
Shelton, CT 06484
(800) 232-0013
For more information, press only:
PR Contact Name: Amit S. Khandwala
Phone Number: 203-783-4350
Email: 329447@email4pr.com
For more information on Wright Investors' Service, please visit www.wrightinvestorsservice.com.
The content is developed from sources believed to be providing accurate information. The opinions expressed and material provided are for general information and should not be considered a solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security.
© 2022 Wright Investors' Service, Inc.
SOURCE Wright Investors' Service Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
