Streamline Group Showcases New Products at Champs 2022

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, active ingredients company, Streamline Group, exhibited at the 2022 Champs Tradeshow in Las Vegas, Nevada, and showcased its full line up of premium products, including the latest additions to its portfolio–Juice Head Bars, Party Bars and Galaxy Treats Blast Bars.
Juice Head Bars
Juice Head Bars are available in nine premium flavors, which include the five signature flavors you know and love–Blueberry Lemon, Strawberry Kiwi, Peach Pear, Watermelon Lime, and Mango Strawberry–and four all-new, premium flavors–Peach Pineapple, Raspberry Lemonade, Double Apple, and Watermelon Strawberry.
Available in 5% Zero Tobacco Nicotine®, Juice Head Bars boast impressive features including a sleek, aluminum design, built-in mesh coil technology, 3000 puff count, 8mL liquid capacity, and a rechargeable 650mAh battery, with a convenient USB charger included with every device.
Party Bars Kanna-Powered Disposables
Party Bars are available in two signature flavors–Natural and Mint–and feature a pre-heat button, rechargeable battery, and 150-puff count.
The primary active ingredient in Party Bars is kanna, or sceletium tortuosum–a psychoactive botanical extract native to South Africa that has been traditionally used by local inhabitants for centuries to help boost mood, ease anxiety and stress, improve cognition and manage appetite.
When inhaled, kanna is able to impact the body much more quickly and has been shown to induce an almost euphoric state in which users report feeling more social, more relaxed, and experiencing increased sensory perception and increased stimulation. Users may not immediately notice effects on first serving as kanna may require a priming period of 3-4 separate servings. Results may vary for each individual based on a variety of factors.
Galaxy Treats Blast Bars
Available in THC-O and HHC varieties, Galaxy Treats Blast Bars contain 2 grams of hemp-derived cannabinoids and are available in eight signature flavors:
- Orbital Peach (THC-O/Hybrid)
- Gravity Melon (THC-O/Indica)
- Solar Stranana (THC-O/Sativa)
- Pineapple Eclipse (THC-O/Sativa)
- Planet Blue (HHC/Sativa)
- Cosmic Cherry (HHC/Indica)
- Galactic Grape (HHC/Hybrid)
- Lunar Lemon (HHC/Sativa)
As one of the most highly anticipated trade shows of the year, Champs served as the perfect platform for Streamline Group to showcase its innovative, new products.
"We were so excited to exhibit at Champs 2022 in Las Vegas! Based on the response from attendees and exhibitors alike, the show was a huge success, and we are thrilled to be introducing three highly anticipated products to the market!" - Dorothy Alexander, Marketing and Tradeshow Coordinator at Streamline Group
Based out of Huntington Beach, CA, Streamline Group is an industry-leading active ingredients manufacturer and distributor of popular brands including Juice Head, NIIN Pouches, Party Brands, Galaxy Treats, TIMBR Organics, Nirvana CBD, and more.
To learn more about Streamline Group or to submit a wholesale inquiry, contact Streamline Group via email at sales@streamlinevape.com or telephone at (714) 823-3750.
