Lucidpress Announces Two New Additions to Leadership Team

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucidpress, the leading design and brand templating software provider for businesses, announced today that Mike Wille and Lauren Hamberg have joined the company's leadership team.
"Mike and Lauren both bring deep knowledge and skill in understanding customers and delighting them," said Owen Fuller, CEO of Lucidpress. "I'm elated to have them join the team as we look forward to our next phase of growth."
Wille will serve as Head of Growth where he will spearhead optimizing the product experience for current and future customers. He joins the team with many years of marketing and growth experience in startups including Localfluence and Capshare (now Morgan Stanley).
"I see a huge upside from being our own independent company. We can now double down on developing our product and strategy in a way that was never possible before. B2B brand templating software is still a new space that is growing and evolving. I always want to play in a space where the wind is at our backs and doing the right things propels us even further," said Mike.
Lauren joins Lucidpress as Head of Product Marketing, where she will refine the go-to-market strategy while being the voice of the market in the product and the voice of the product in the market. Lauren brings many years of product marketing experience to the team, most recently as a Director of Product Marketing at Pluralsight.
"In a market with increasing choice, the companies that win have built trust and credibility with their audiences via each and every brand interaction. Keeping those brand interactions consistent is critical to retaining that trust over time," said Lauren.
"I've felt firsthand the pain of seeing rogue content in the wild, witnessed the slog of design updates that could be automated, and wished for a solution to customized, on-brand content at scale. I'm excited to work with the amazing team at Lucidpress to help our customers solve these challenges and more."
About Lucidpress
Founded in 2014, Lucidpress has over 6 million users on its platform, which helps businesses easily create and manage powerful, on-brand content at scale. Lucidpress customers include Sotheby's International Realty, Fidelity National Financial, Side Inc and Boston Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.lucidpress.com.
Press contact
Christina Sanders, Lucidpress
503.789.2137
329452@email4pr.com
SOURCE Lucidpress
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.