Dynamic Infrastructure Is Granted 'Seal of Approval' by Munich Re Backing Its Digital Analysis Solution with a 99% Detection Guarantee

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Infrastructure, a global firm providing AI-driven risk mitigation analysis and prioritisation services for civil infrastructure assets, announced this week that its solution now includes a guarantee for clients, backed by Munich Re. A first in its industry, the coverage provides assurance that 99% of any critical faults will be detected and reported in time to prevent structural failure and the ensuing costs.

"With this third-party validation, civil managers and engineers can finally rely on fully-insured technology for confidence that no critical crack, spall, erosion or any other risk factor will catch them off guard," explains Dynamic Infrastructure's CEO Saar Dickman. "For proactive maintenance, damage assessment or preventive repair planning, managers know it's literally impossible to send inspectors to all locations around the clock, examining every inch of each structure for deterioration – especially when erosion is a gradual process. Munich Re conducted its due diligence on our solution's AI algorithm, and their backing is a game-changer to increase certainty for our customers – a unique offering in our sector."

Dynamic Infrastructure's technology analyses image and survey data reports – both historical and as they are collected – sorts them, understands the impact of each data point, and plots out a "damage timeline" for every asset. With powerful AI and domain-specific knowledge, the cloud platform can digitise and analyse hundreds of civil infrastructure asset inventories in a matter of weeks, replacing years of manual human labour. The system also accounts for localisation of regulatory guidelines in its analysis and alerts.

"Based on our thorough evaluation, we are fully confident in the performance of Dynamic Infrastructure's AI," explains Roman Beilhack, Head of New and Green Technologies at Munich Re. "We're excited to support Dynamic Infrastructure in their important mission of digitalising infrastructure by backing the performance of their AI solution, thus bridging the gaps between our sector, global infrastructure maintenance, and highly-efficient, cutting-edge technology. By combining Dynamic Infrastructure's assessments with their well-tested and accurate AI, together with our insurance-backed performance guarantee, Dynamic's clients will benefit from a clear signal of trust and credibility."

About Munich Re:

Munich Re is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions. Since it was founded in 1880, Munich Re has been known for its unrivalled risk-related expertise and its sound financial position. It offers customers financial protection when faced with exceptional levels of damage. Munich Re possesses outstanding innovative strength. The company is playing a key role in driving forward the digital transformation of the insurance industry, and in doing so has further expanded its ability to assess risks and the range of services that it offers. The insurance for Dynamic Infrastructure is underwritten by a primary insurance carrier of Munich Re Group, which is an S&P AA-rated international insurance company. Policy is subject to exclusions, deductibles, and a policy limit.

For more information: Munich Re Spokesperson, Irmgard Joas ijoas@munichre.com

About Dynamic Infrastructure:

Founded by industry professionals with decades of operation and maintenance experience with private-public partnerships and Departments of Transportation (DoTs), Dynamic Infrastructure has become an industry leader and key driver for digitising civil infrastructure inventories and creating 3D digital twins. With offices in the US, Germany, Italy, Australia and an R&D centre in Israel, Dynamic Infrastructure has analysed over 1,300 assets in the US, Europe and Australia to support civil-infrastructure engineers and managers, transportation authorities and asset owners in bolstering their decision-making processes and day-to-day maintenance and repair work.

For more information: Dynamic Infrastructure BD, Orly Ben Eliyahu 329448@email4pr.com +1(646) 233-1481

