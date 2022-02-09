Courtney Adeleye to Host Virtual BAW$E Conference: Power Edition

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtney Adeleye, CEO and founder of Olbali, is hosting the biggest virtual conference of the year, appropriately named the BAW$E Conference: Power Edition. But this conference won't be your average online conference. Now in its third year, the BAW$E conference is an interactive, digital experience designed to reach more people for greater impact.

Courtney found meteoric success when she launched The Mane Choice. In just six short years, the brand earned over 100,000,000 million in sales and gained a cult following. Since then, Courtney has launched Olbali Brands, a conglomerate of businesses spanning the food, beverage, and wellness industries. Now Courtney is teaching other entrepreneurs how to catapult their brands from obscurity to fan favorites. "I always say that if you didn't come to disrupt, don't bother showing up," explains Courtney. "So, I want to help other entrepreneurs understand the importance of showing up fully for themselves and their brands. I want to give them the tools to execute."

Attendees at the conference will not only learn from Courtney herself but celebrity speakers like bestselling authors Tabitha Brown and Sarah Jakes Roberts; serial entrepreneur and investor Phyllis Newhouse; and master brand builders like Melissa Butler of The Lip Bar and Pinky Cole of The Slutty Vegan. But those powerhouses are just the tip of the iceberg.

A highlight will be the live panel titled The Making of a BAW$E! The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. The roster of panelists boasts some of the most prominent business and media personalities including Supa Cent, La La Milan, Yandy Smith, Jesseca Dupart, Milano Di Rouge, and Ms. Bling. All in all, the conference will feature over 20 masterclasses led by entrepreneurs and experts on topics like generational wealth, brand building & marketing, passive income, scaling a business, and much more.

In addition to a stellar lineup, attendees can be assured that this is not a Zoom call. Instead, it's a full-scale digital experience. Registrants will be able to attend multiple sessions, freely move about the website, and navigate from room to room within the conference. The conference is open to women and men, and attendees do not have to be entrepreneurs. To register for the BAW$E conference, please visit https://thebawseconference.com/.

Sponsors for the event include Shay Better Coaching, The Black Virtual Mall, Cool Coffee Clique, Foolproof Body, Lily Frilly, and Poptritional.

About the BAW$E Conference:

The goal of the BAW$E conference is to gain insight from people who have made historical BAW$E moves and provide attendees with access to experts who have tangible resources to help them reach their goals and aspirations.

