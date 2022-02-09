The Refined Medicine Institute of Nevada Announces Rapamycin Anti-Aging Therapy

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Refined Medicine Institute of Nevada, a medical center and leading edge practice of regenerative medicine, is excited to announce the availability of Rapamycin anti-aging therapy to fight the effects of aging and inflammation.

Originally Rapamycin (aka Sirolimus) was utilized during kidney transplant procedures to prevent organs from being rejected. Soon after, it came in the form of analogs and rapalogs to slow the growth of cancers.

It was suggested in 2006 that Rapamycin could be utilized to bring down inflammation and delay diseases related to aging, as well as slow the aging process itself1.

A protein known as mTOR exists inside each cell of the body, and this protein controls growth and regulates activities on a cellular level, which affect the aging process and a person's health as a whole.

In a study, Rapamycin, an mTOR inhibitor, extended the life span of a particular strain of mice nearly three-fold2. Rapamycin has also been shown to be effective at slowing down aging in dogs, primates, and humans. Use by humans is approved by the FDA, and Rapamycin has been used safely for many years.

Rapamycin reduces inflammation by promoting autophagy within the body, getting rid of the cellular "junk" that has built up. When autophagy slows to a crawl, a person can start to show signs of aging prematurely, and this can also lead to disease.

Much in the same way that it reduces inflammation, Rapamycin therapy for aging promotes autophagy to kick-start the clean-up of toxic waste in a person's cells and help them to live a longer, healthier life, while reducing signs of aging.

Rapamycin consultations can be done remotely, and in-person office visits are not necessary.

About Dr. Julio Garcia

With more than 30 years of experience, Dr. Julio Garcia, principal physician at the Refined Medicine Institute of Nevada, is board-certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, board-certified in plastic surgery and recognized as one of the "Best Doctors in America" by the Clark County Medical Society.

1. Blagosklonny MV. Aging and immortality: quasi-programmed senescence and its pharmacologic inhibition. Cell Cycle. 2006; 5:2087–102. 10.4161/cc.5.18.3288

2. Johnson SC, Yanos ME, Kayser EB, Quintana A, Sangesland M, Castanza A, Uhde L, Hui J, Wall VZ, Gagnidze A, Oh K, Wasko BM, Ramos FJ, et al.. mTOR inhibition alleviates mitochondrial disease in a mouse model of Leigh syndrome. Science. 2013; 342:1524–28. 10.1126/science.1244360

Contact:

Refined Medicine Institute of Nevada

329486@email4pr.com

702-935-6688

https://rminlasvegas.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-refined-medicine-institute-of-nevada-announces-rapamycin-anti-aging-therapy-301478504.html

SOURCE The Refined Medicine Institute of Nevada