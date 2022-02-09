Experience Experts at Your Fingertips™ with New SKILLR® App

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKILLR, a new mobile app putting experts at your fingertips, has launched today. The first-of-its-kind app offers live, pay by-the-minute, on-demand experts for one-on-one video chatting, ensuring "You Got a Guy™" to help you out anytime with anything. SKILLR endeavors to make using pros in your everyday life as easy as hailing a cab with a rideshare app.

Whether you're looking for tips to make a 5-star meal, need help fixing a squeaky cabinet or want to master your downward facing dog yoga pose, SKILLR gives users instant access to one-on-one live video chatting with thousands of experts so you can get coached, get answers, or just be entertained. With pros costing as little as $1 per minute, the SKILLR App lets you pay only for the time you use, no subscription required.

"Our mission at SKILLR is to empower consumers to tap the wisdom of others via instant one-on-one pay by-the-minute video chats," said Cassel Shapiro, CEO of SKILLR. "Realizing most consumers don't learn effectively by just watching prerecorded videos, our team set out to build the SKILLR App to create a marketplace for instant, affordable one-on-one video chat access to experts for your everyday needs and wants. With the SKILLR App's Pros in Your Pocket™, you'll get the responsive help you need to accomplish any task and to succeed when trying something new."

SKILLR aims to be a one-stop shop for instantaneous one-on-one help, education and entertainment; this first-of-its-kind app innovates how knowledge is transferred and skill-sharing is accomplished by adding a human layer to the internet via a real online person by your side. Yoga instructors, chefs, musicians, handymen, guitar instructors, homework helpers, tarot card readers and cannabis selection experts are just a few of the many types of Skillrs you'll find on the platform.

"The SKILLR App has the potential to improve learning outcomes and create innovative, fun, and rewarding experiences for our consumers, all while driving human connection," says Shapiro. "When you're trying to learn or do something new, there's really no substitute for talking to someone face-to-face. The SKILLR App now lets you accomplish this online in an affordable, easy and instantaneous manner."

Anyone who is passionate about a hobby or has mastered a skill can make money while sharing their passion from the comfort of their home by becoming a Skillr. Each Skillr is vetted by SKILLR's team so consumers know they are getting insight from the best. Pros interested in joining the SKILLR App can apply to be a Skillr here or via the app.

SKILLR can be downloaded in the Apple App Store here. Use code SKILLUP for a free six (6) minute session.

About SKILLR

SKILLR is a mobile app built to put Experts at your fingertips. You can connect to professionals when you need them most via live one-on-one video chat and pay by-the-minute. Save time, save money, and get the help and entertainment you need. With SKILLR you now have Pros in Your Pocket and Know How Right Now™. We aim to put the power of professionals into everyone's hands and provide a platform for pros to monetize their passion and skills from the comfort of their own home. Learn more at SKILLR.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

