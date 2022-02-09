Dust Suppression Control Market to Garner $13.4 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Dust Suppression Control Market by Chemical (Lignin Sulfonate, Calcium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Polymeric Emulsions, and Others) and End-Use Industry (Mining, Road Construction, Airports & Military, Oil & Gas, Power & Steel, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global dust suppression control industry generated $8.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $13.4 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.
Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
Strict regulations regarding safe dust levels in mining and quarry environment, strategies adopted for suppression of dust in construction sites, and increase in usage of dust control measures fuel the growth of the global dust suppression control market. However, lack of unawareness regarding products restrains the market growth. Contrarily, increase in awareness regarding chemical-based dust suppressants creates new opportunities in the coming years.
Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15385
Covid-19 Scenario
- Owing to lockdown restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been disruptions in construction and mining activities. This reduced the demand for dust suppression chemicals significantly. However, the demand is projected to rise steadily post-lockdown.
- Moreover, new building and road construction projects have been put on hold. Moreover, new mineral deposit exploration and complex developments in mining have been halted due to lack of workforce and lockdown restriction. This impacted the sales of dust suppression products.
The polymeric emulsions segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period
On the basis of chemical, the polymeric emulsions segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the global dust suppression control market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to high demand for superior bonding and stabilization for lasting performance. However, the magnesium chloride segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to ease in availability and low cost.
Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Dust Suppression Control Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15385?reqfor=covid
The road construction segment to offer lucrative opportunities
Based on end-use industry, the road construction segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. Moreover, this segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global dust suppression control market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to new road projects and maintenance of existing roads that drive the demand for dust suppressants.
Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominant share by 2030
Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global dust suppression control market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, this region is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in construction and mining activities in countries such as India and China. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.
Leading Market Players
- Benetech, Inc.
- Cargill Inc.
- Borregaard
- Ecolab Inc.
- COLAS Group
- Reynolds Soil Technologies Pty Ltd.
- Global Road Technology International Holdings
- Suez
- Solvay SA
- Tetra Technologies
Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dust-suppression-control-market/purchase-options
Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |
Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.
Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial
Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access
Similar Reports:
Pest Control Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027
Rodent Control Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027
Fly Control Chemicals Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026
Calcium Chloride Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter
SOURCE Allied Market Research
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.