Vesey Street Capital Partners and MD Healthcare Partners Announce Launch of New Healthcare Services Platform

NEW YORK and TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesey Street Capital Partners (VSCP) and MD Healthcare Partners (MDHP) announced today that they will partner to identify, acquire, and build a growth-oriented, multi-site healthcare services platform. VSCP and MDHP are like-minded investors with a dedicated healthcare services focus – each having a proven track record of successfully leading growing firms and delivering strong shareholder returns.
The partnership will seek to acquire and build an organization with a differentiated business strategy and a value proposition that increases care quality, efficiency and reduces healthcare costs. VSCP and MDHP will deploy committed capital to fund the platform through organic and acquisition-based strategies.
The principals of the respective firms have a long-standing relationship and history of collaborative success. Adam Feinstein, Managing Partner of VSCP, served on the Board of Directors of Surgery Partners, an ambulatory surgery center operator that Mike Doyle, CEO of MDHP, co-founded and grew from a single location to a publicly traded, national platform with over 160 locations in 32 states. Subsequently, Mr. Doyle served on the Board of Directors of AirSculpt Technologies, a portfolio company of VSCP that completed its initial public offering in October 2021. Mr. Doyle also serves on VSCP's Strategic Advisory Board.
"We are excited to partner with the VSCP team and launch this initiative. The combined knowledge-base and collaborative nature of our teams stands to distinguish us as a partner of choice to act on this unique opportunity," said Mike Doyle.
"We look forward to partnering with MDHP to identify a company seeking to respond assertively to shifting industry dynamics, pursue growth opportunities, and build a sustainable business that is meaningful to and benefits all healthcare constituents, including patients, providers, and payors," said Adam Feinstein, Managing Partner of VSCP.
For more details, please visit Vesey Street Capital Partners at www.vscpllc.com and MD Healthcare Partners at www.mdhealthcarepartners.com.
Contact:
Vesey Street Capital Partners
Bryan Sekino
(646) 847-2438
329465@email4pr.com
MD Healthcare Partners
Brandan Lingle
(813) 704-0448
329465@email4pr.com
About Vesey Street Capital Partners
VSCP is a private equity firm with substantial and differentiated expertise, specializing in buyouts of lower middle-market healthcare services businesses. With over 100 combined years of analyzing and investing in healthcare services companies, VSCP possesses unparalleled industry knowledge and extensive relationships with industry executives and luminaries. VSCP invests in lower middle-market businesses that provide services to hospitals, physician groups, payors, and life sciences companies and is focused on reducing costs, enhancing efficiency, and driving quality of care.
About MD Healthcare Partners
MDHP leverages its experience as healthcare providers, operators, and investors with a uniquely collaborative approach to deliver unmatched growth support while minimizing disruption. MDHP is a sound solution for growth and independence in an ever-changing complex care environment and seeks to offer substantial value creation models. The MDHP team has completed over 80 transactions representing over $2 billion in value.
SOURCE Vesey Street Capital Partners; MD Healthcare Partners
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.