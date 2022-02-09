Vesey Street Capital Partners and MD Healthcare Partners Announce Launch of New Healthcare Services Platform

NEW YORK and TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesey Street Capital Partners (VSCP) and MD Healthcare Partners (MDHP) announced today that they will partner to identify, acquire, and build a growth-oriented, multi-site healthcare services platform. VSCP and MDHP are like-minded investors with a dedicated healthcare services focus – each having a proven track record of successfully leading growing firms and delivering strong shareholder returns.

The partnership will seek to acquire and build an organization with a differentiated business strategy and a value proposition that increases care quality, efficiency and reduces healthcare costs. VSCP and MDHP will deploy committed capital to fund the platform through organic and acquisition-based strategies.

The principals of the respective firms have a long-standing relationship and history of collaborative success. Adam Feinstein, Managing Partner of VSCP, served on the Board of Directors of Surgery Partners, an ambulatory surgery center operator that Mike Doyle, CEO of MDHP, co-founded and grew from a single location to a publicly traded, national platform with over 160 locations in 32 states. Subsequently, Mr. Doyle served on the Board of Directors of AirSculpt Technologies, a portfolio company of VSCP that completed its initial public offering in October 2021. Mr. Doyle also serves on VSCP's Strategic Advisory Board.

"We are excited to partner with the VSCP team and launch this initiative. The combined knowledge-base and collaborative nature of our teams stands to distinguish us as a partner of choice to act on this unique opportunity," said Mike Doyle.

"We look forward to partnering with MDHP to identify a company seeking to respond assertively to shifting industry dynamics, pursue growth opportunities, and build a sustainable business that is meaningful to and benefits all healthcare constituents, including patients, providers, and payors," said Adam Feinstein, Managing Partner of VSCP.

For more details, please visit Vesey Street Capital Partners at www.vscpllc.com and MD Healthcare Partners at www.mdhealthcarepartners.com.

Contact:

Vesey Street Capital Partners

Bryan Sekino

(646) 847-2438

329465@email4pr.com

MD Healthcare Partners

Brandan Lingle

(813) 704-0448

329465@email4pr.com

About Vesey Street Capital Partners

VSCP is a private equity firm with substantial and differentiated expertise, specializing in buyouts of lower middle-market healthcare services businesses. With over 100 combined years of analyzing and investing in healthcare services companies, VSCP possesses unparalleled industry knowledge and extensive relationships with industry executives and luminaries. VSCP invests in lower middle-market businesses that provide services to hospitals, physician groups, payors, and life sciences companies and is focused on reducing costs, enhancing efficiency, and driving quality of care.

About MD Healthcare Partners

MDHP leverages its experience as healthcare providers, operators, and investors with a uniquely collaborative approach to deliver unmatched growth support while minimizing disruption. MDHP is a sound solution for growth and independence in an ever-changing complex care environment and seeks to offer substantial value creation models. The MDHP team has completed over 80 transactions representing over $2 billion in value.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vesey-street-capital-partners-and-md-healthcare-partners-announce-launch-of-new-healthcare-services-platform-301478477.html

SOURCE Vesey Street Capital Partners; MD Healthcare Partners