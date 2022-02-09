Black Sage's Sawtooth™ CUAS Mesh Network Demonstration at DiDEX 3

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Army's DiDEX 3 event provided a rare opportunity to demonstrate Counter UAS systems in a real urban environment. The Sawtooth™ Mesh Network's capability to integrate Counter UAS sensors and effectors deployed at numerous locations into a unified mesh network addresses the myriad of obstacles present in a dense urban environment, such as urban canyons and complex line-of-sight challenges.

"Without a mesh network capability, it is impossible to provide Counter UAS protection in urban environments," said Trent Morrow, Black Sage's Chief Strategy Officer. "Our Sawtooth™ Mesh Network comprises sensors and effectors mounted on quad-pods at different locations with user friendly threat management software displayed on a computer. This complex system transforms into a simple solution allowing for easy, rapid deployment and operation."

Black Sage's DefenseOS® threat management software platform and Sawtooth™ modular hardware platform are the cornerstones upon which the Sawtooth™ Mesh Network has been developed. The company's open architecture software and hardware platforms deliver an automated, end-to-end Counter UAS system, including AI, automated target recognition and threat evaluation, ISR functionality, and kinetic and non-kinetic effectors. These features were on full display at DiDEX 3.

"Our knowledgeable and experienced in-the-field team gathers invaluable customer feedback at CUAS demonstration and evaluation events, such as DiDEX 3," stated Marshall Minder, Black Sage's Director of Innovations. "Black Sage utilizes this feedback as we continuously improve the automation and effectiveness of our state-of-the-art Counter UAS systems."

A key element of the demonstration was Black Sage's data fusion capability. Instead of a confusing Common Operating Picture (COP) showing detections and tracks in relation to multiple sensor locations, Black Sage's Sawtooth™ Mesh Network fuses data from all sensor locations and presents detections and tracks in relation to a single location selected by the operator.

For example, if a customer is looking to protect a senior government official standing at a podium outdoors in an urban environment, the customer will require that all detection and track data gathered from different sensor locations should correspond to the official's location. Black Sage's Sawtooth™ Mesh Network fuses the data from different sensor "nodes" to meet this requirement.

About Black Sage

Black Sage develops and integrates state-of-the-art counter unmanned aircraft systems serving military, internal security, and critical infrastructure protection missions. Black Sage's DefenseOS® threat management software platform combined with our Sawtooth™ modular sensor and effector platform deliver user-friendly automation, AI target discrimination and threat evaluation, mesh network capability, and systems of systems integration. In the process to continuously improve our innovative Counter UAS systems, Black Sage has utilized the company's urban, expeditionary, and remote testing facilities to evaluate over 50 sensors and effectors.

