ACS Laboratory Receives 61 Total Emerald Test Badges, Continuing its Position as the Industry Leader in Third-Party Cannabis and Hemp Testing

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACS Laboratory, the largest hemp and cannabis testing facility in the eastern U.S., received 19 Emerald Test Badges in fall 2021 for precise and reliable results. This designation brings the total number of Emerald Test Badges that ACS Laboratory has received to 61 over the past three years, and ranks ACS Laboratory at the top of the U.S. based on Emerald Scientific's Inter-Laboratory Comparison proficiency test.

"ACS has been awarded 61 Emerald Test Badges from 2019 through 2021, continuing our position as the top laboratory in the country. These exceptional results mirror our team's dedication to accuracy, transparency, and consistency, whether we're testing oils, flower, edibles, beverages, or topicals," said Roger Brown, president and founder of ACS Laboratory.

The Emerald Test, developed by Emerald Scientific, compares the efficacy of labs like ACS Laboratory to bring a higher level of standardization across the industry. ACS Laboratory passed several tests for accurately detecting contaminants such as residual solvents, heavy metals, molds, and pesticides in hemp and cannabis products including hemp bud, hemp oils and chocolate.

"Over the last several years, ACS Laboratory has demonstrated commitment to accuracy in their quality assurance services by fully committing to the Emerald Test," said Wes Burk, president of Emerald Scientific. "Our industry owes a debt of gratitude to this level of commitment because the cannabis and hemp markets can only thrive on a solid foundation of good science. Emerald Scientific sincerely thanks and congratulates ACS Laboratory on their success and their earning of over 60 Emerald Badges!"

ACS Laboratory is on a mission to support cannabis companies in their pursuit to deliver clean, safe, and innovative products that promote positive progress in the industry. Always ahead of the curve, ACS Laboratory is continually enhancing its testing methodologies and developing new tests for harmful toxins, therapeutic terpenes and minor cannabinoids.

ACS Laboratory currently analyzes 23 major and minor cannabinoids – an unprecedented quantity for cannabis and hemp testing laboratories in the United States. Due to its expansive capabilities and rigorous protocols, ACS Laboratory has teamed up with medical cannabis companies and research universities nationwide to conduct human trials and pharmacokinetic studies.

Due to its success, ACS Laboratory has recently undergone a 20,000 sq. ft. expansion and increased its reach to 48 states and 16 countries worldwide.

About ACS Laboratory

The Most Trusted Cannabis and Hemp Laboratory in the USA™, ACS Laboratory has earned 61 Emerald Test Badges for accuracy in testing in 2019, 2020 and 2021; more than any other laboratory in the USA. ACS Laboratory is ISO 17025 accredited, DEA licensed and CLIA licensed with the largest state-of-the-art facility in the eastern USA. Compliant with the USDA's rules for hemp testing, ACS is also approved by the Florida Department of Agriculture as a "Designated Compliance Laboratory," and deemed a "Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory" by the Florida Department of Health. Due to its success, ACS Laboratory has undergone a 20,000 sq. ft. expansion and increased its reach to 48 states and 16 countries worldwide. Beyond compliance, ACS is committed to innovation, which is why it tests for more cannabinoids than any lab in the country and continuously develops new protocols to analyze lesser-known toxins. Its facility utilizes industry-leading ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry and gas chromatograph technology with proprietary protocols to ensure accurate detection and quantitation.

For an inside look behind the scenes, check out this video. Read our blog for up-to-date information on cannabis science and lab testing for both the hemp and cannabis industries. For more information, visit acslab.com, or call (561) 510-8396.

