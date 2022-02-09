CISOs Connect™ Announces 2022 CISOs Top 100 CISO (C100) Recognition and Distinguished CISO Board of Judges

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CISOs Connect™, an exclusive membership-only community of Security Current™, today announced the opening of the 2022 CISOs Top 100 CISO (C100) recognition and its Distinguished CISO Board of Judges in the leading CISO recognition, honoring the consummate security leaders across the United States.

The C100 recognition honors the top 100 US CISOs across industries who are experienced, proven leaders who share their expertise with others and continue to give back to the industry to further secure and protect organizations in the US and worldwide.

Criteria to nominate are transparent as well as the Distinguished Board of Judges making the final determinations. Nominations for the recognition open today and can be self-submitted or by a third party as long as the nominee meets the criteria. There is no fee to submit. The submission deadline is April 15th.

Key criteria, amongst others considered, include:

A CISO (or equivalent) and at an end-user enterprise or organization for at least five years



Involvement and leadership roles in professional organizations



Volunteering and activism



Mentoring, teaching and educating future cybersecurity professionals across functions

Nominate here: https://www.research.net/r/2022_C100Application

"Serving on CISOs Connect's Board of Judges is an exciting opportunity to recognize my peers and elevate cybersecurity leaders whose work is making us all better as professionals in this industry," said Betty Elliott, CISO of Freddie Mac. "I am honored to be part of this community where we collectively share a goal to do our best to secure and protect our organizations."

Les McCollum ll, University of Chicago Medicine, said: "CISO Connect has forged a new unbiased standard in recognizing CISOs in the industry. As a judge, participating in this esteemed process bestows an honor to recognize my peers for their continuous contribution and tireless efforts in our communities and organizations. The privilege is ours to take a moment to honor those leaders that go above and beyond."

The Distinguished CISO Board includes:

Carrier VP & CISO Nicole Darden-Ford

Dollar Tree Stores VP & CISO Kevin McKenzie

Florida Crystals VP & CISO Christine Vanderpool

Freddie Mac SVP & CISO Betty Elliot

Kraft Heinz CISO Ricardo Lafosse

Markel Corporation CISO & Chief Privacy Officer Patricia Titus

NFL CISO Tomás Maldonado

Otis Elevator CISO Mario Memmo

Truist CISO Howard Whyte

University of Chicago Medicine CISO Les McCollum ll

ServiceTitan Sr. Director & CISO Cassio Goldschmidt

World Fuel Services VP & CISO Shawn Bowen

"It is an honor to be part of such an esteemed group of CISO judges who are continuing to give back with the C100 by recognizing what can only be described as the most inspirational security leaders in the United States who are dedicated not only to securing their organizations today but working to ensure the future generation of security leaders through their mentorship and giving back," said Christine Vanderpool, Florida Crystals CISO.

As a fundamental part of their mission to support and recognize the CISOs unceasing efforts to safeguard their enterprises and organizations globally, CISOs Connect™ partnered with the following organizations to make the C100 possible:

Black Kite

Zero Networks

Morgan Franklin Consulting

Aqua Security

Horizon3.ai

Mayfield

Lynx Technology Partners

Stellar Cyber

"We are honored to partner with CISOs Connect and the other organizations to allow CISOs to recognize their CISO peers who continuously give back to the profession and have demonstrated exceptional leadership," said Paul Paget, CEO of Black Kite. "Today, too many of the awards are driven by commercial considerations or have financial obligations to be considered. The C100 are an unbiased recognition of the most exceptional CISOs selected by their peers, the leading CISOs themselves, using a transparent set of criteria."

There is no fee or financial requirement to nominate or be nominated or win the award. The minimum criterion is having held a CISO position at an end-user enterprise or organization for at least five years. Nominate here: https://www.research.net/r/2022_C100Application

About CISOs Connect™

CISOs Connect is an exclusive invitation-only interactive community of trusted cyber peers and subject matter experts. Connected by common interests, this membership-community allows cyber experts to share knowledge and expertise through proprietary content, research, and analysis while exchanging information, ideas and collaborating with trusted colleagues to make informed business and technology decisions.

CISOs Connect™ is part of Security Current™, known for its Security Shark Tank® and is lauded for its CISO driven content and knowledge sharing.

For more information email info@securitycurrent.com

