HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area ransomware expert discusses how to shorten the time to recover from ransomware in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first asserts that the recovery process includes several phases.

The author then discusses the importance of early detection and lists several signs of infection. He concludes by discussing common factors that increase the cost and time to recover from an attack followed by the need to use an experienced team and proven tools.

"A ransomware demand kicks off weeks, even months of costly damage control," stated Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies. "However, understanding the factors involved and enlisting the right team and tools can help shorten the ransomware recovery process."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Shorten the Long Ransomware Recovery Process with Expert Help."

Early Detection Critical to Rapid Ransomware Recovery

"In many cases, organizations do not discover the breach until ransomware has been active in the system for weeks or months. By the time a ransom demand appears, hackers can be deeply embedded in the network. Eradicating the bad actors and recovering from the infection then proves both time-consuming and costly."

Common Factors that Increase Cost and Time to Recover

"Insufficient disaster recovery plan – Organizations with well-documented and tested incident response plans have a much greater chance of quick and successful recovery. However, in the absence of an effective plan, companies waste precious time gathering a team and making recovery decisions on the fly."

"No backups or faulty backups – Without solid backups, organizations stand to lose critical data unless they can find a decryption key to address encrypted files. Companies should run regular data backups, test the backups and store a copy offline, safe from attack."

Experienced Team and Proven Tools Shorten Recovery

"In ransomware recovery, the right team and tools can mean the difference between recovery that takes months and one that takes a week or two. That team certainly includes security personnel with substantial experience in incident response and forensics. It may also include cyber breach lawyers, the FBI, communications experts, and a good insurance company."

Ransomware Experts

eMazzanti delivers the expertise and the tools needed to both prevent and respond to ransomware attacks. With eCare Security Operations Center, organizations gain access to highly trained security experts and a top-flight incident response team. 24x7x365 security monitoring deploys in just one hour, delivering critical early detection and remediation.

