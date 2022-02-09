EMERGE!™ a Fashion Runway Show, the Top Emerging Designer Showcase Set to Host Show During New York Fashion Week February 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading emerging designer runway show established to be a catalyst and provide a national platform for independent and emerging designers has announced its return to live runway during New York Fashion Week. The Show will be taped for a new series called "A Road to Emerge!" which highlights the behind the scenes of a fashion show during NYFW.

EMERGE! A Fashion Runway Show will be held in person and take place Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Leman Ballroom, 41 Broad Street, New York, NY. The event will give way to a star-studded Red Carpet/Reception at 6:00PM ET followed by the runway show beginning promptly at 7:00PM ET.

The Emerge! Fashion committee has selected (6) talented designers to present their awe-inspiring collections during the show. For over 10 years Emerge! has consistently championed and provided support for an array of multicultural designers from around the globe to the frontline of fashion. This season's runway show will feature designers from the United States as well as international designers from Africa. Designers include: Makarassi Couture (New York, NY), Ke'raye London (Las Vegas, NV), Ty Brooks (Philadelphia, PA.) Shanell Renee (New York, NY) Edwing D'Angelo (New York)

In addition to the fashion show each season, EMERGE! presents the coveted 'Fashion Innovator Award'. An honor to those who have received the award recognizing them for their worldwide fashion influence. Past honorees have included: Andre' Leon Talley, contributing editor of Vogue (presented to him by Diane Von Furstenberg); Fern Mallis, creator of New York Fashion Week (presented to her by Bibu Mohapatra); Constance C.R. White, Editor in Chief of Essence Magazine (presented to her by designer Tracy Reese); legendary model Patricia Cleveland (presented to her by legendary fashion designer, Stephen Burrows); celebrity stylist Law Roach (presented to him by Claire Sulmers), just to name a few.

This season the Fashion Innovator award will be presented to legendary designer KARL KANI, hailed as The Godfather of Urban Fashion, Karl Kani created one of the most iconic urban and streetwear fashion brands.

A special tribute to legendary fashion icon Andre' Leon Talley, who recently passed away, will happen during the event. Andre' received the Fashion Innovator Award in 2012 and was a huge supporter of Emerge! Special guests' tributes to Andre' will be featured during the program.

The runway show will be taped for a series called "A Road to Emerge!" highlighting the behind the scenes making of a fashion show during New York Fashion Week. "Road to Emerge!" will feature the stories of the designers, the backstage process of the hair and make-up teams, the process of model call selections and the lights, camera, action of the runway show. The series will air at a later date and premiere on GFNTV, a premiere online video network, which also streams live on various platforms including ROKU & Apple TV. The Show is filmed & produced by Mark Tutson of The MTut Group.

EMERGE! is sponsored by the following: Presenting sponsor Mielle Organics, Courvoisier, The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, Hair design provided by Bennett Career Institute, Lamik Cosmetics, and Backstage & Production Directors - Aaron Handy and Iran 'Bang' Paylor of Models, Inc.

Limited tickets available at www.Emergerunwaynyc.com.

