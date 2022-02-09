New Sci-Fi Book to Feature Sheffield, UK and Reading Farm Shop Hare Hatch Sheeplands

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston, USA based author Jason Stadtlander announced today that his latest book, "The Ter'roc: Evolution," will feature a chapter that takes place at the Reading-based Farm Shop, Hare Hatch Sheeplands.

According to Stadtlander, "The Ter'roc: Evolution" is a science fiction epic which creates a history going back two billion years and pins Earth against a new foe. Ancient aliens that have sculpted humanity's evolution since the beginning are making themselves known in an effort to defend the planet.

In the novel, teenager Heidi Kilbourne is haunted by her dreams over the past few months. "We are coming for you. Do not resist us, or you shall all die," echoes in her mind and a strange creature is causing her to have night terrors. When Heidi ventures into a storm drain near the railroad tracks searching for adventure, she stumbles right into the discovery of a lifetime. An ancient alien race has been watching over humanity since its inception and is here to prevent a catastrophic attack on Earth.

Drawn into a group of humans (including a woman from Sheffield) recruited by the aliens, Heidi discovers a devastating secret and begins to question who the real invaders truly are. Are these aliens truly allies? Or is there something more sinister lurking beneath their claims?

"My good friend Becky introduced me to Hare Hatch Sheeplands long ago, where I visited several times and I've always loved the atmosphere and the people there," Stadtlander said. "Here you have this several thousand year old alien disguised as a human, talking to a few key protagonists, having scones and coffee. What could be more natural?"

"All of us here at Hare Hatch Sheeplands are so excited to be part of The Ter'roc: Evolution, it feels like we are boldly going where no scone has gone before, 2022, a scone odyssey" stated Rob Scott, Owner of Hare Hatch Sheeplands.

Stadtlander lives in northern Massachusetts with his family. He will be hosting a Question and Answer Zoom event specifically for his United Kingdom readers on March 9. Register here: https://jasonstadtlander.com/event/sheffield-and-harehatch-sheeplands-author-qa/

Stadtlander previously published "The Steel Van Man," a crime thriller, in 2017.

"The Ter'roc: Evolution" was published by BHC Press, an award-winning independent publisher of fiction and nonfiction based in Michigan, USA. For more information about the book and to pre-order on Amazon, Amazon UK, Barnes & Noble, Waterstones, Google Books and Apple Books, visit jasonstadtlander.com/books/the-terroc-evolution.

