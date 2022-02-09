Love & Money Month Financial Wellness Campaign: New Survey Data, Research, & Resources

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To raise awareness about the connection between love and money, the National Financial Educators Council launched Love & Money Month to be observed each February to align with Valentine's Day month. In February every year, we will provide new research and data that help clarify the impact of money on our relationships; and offer resources to help people improve their relationships through financial empowerment.

The NFEC founded Love & Money Month to raise awareness about how finances can affect our loved ones and give people resources to support them toward more secure financial situations and healthier relationships.

Surveys are conducted during this time to better understand how money impacts relationship. One such study was conducted between January 25. and January 26, 2022, where 1,200 respondents across America were asked, 'Who can you comfortably talk with about your personal finances?' The choice 'romantic partner' was selected by 21.3% of respondents. The remaining 27.5% was divided between 'parents / guardians,' 'siblings / extended family,' 'friends / co-workers.' The most common answer with 51.2% of the total 'None of These.' See full survey results here and additional survey questions.

The NFEC breaks the campaign into three distinct relationship areas: romantic relationships, relationships between parents and adult children, and relationships between parents and young children.

Romantic Relationships

For couples, conversations about money can be challenging, but talking about money and being clear with one another about your financial situation and lifestyle goals is vital to a happy relationship.

The NFEC offers resources to get couples started talking about money across each phase of the relationship, from first impressions to marriage. Additionally, the Cost of Love Life Events guide that helps people plan for the costs that arise at different stages of a relationship.

The NFEC also has conducted research to provide insight into how money affects several areas of romantic relationships, including whether individuals are attracted to financially similar people; the general tone money conversations between partners take; and how people feel money affects their relationships with significant others.

Relationships between Parents and Adult Children

Building on the theme of love and money, the NFEC also provides resources and data that highlight the financial intertwining between parents and their adult children. The focus of this year's data is on caregiving. With almost 1 out of every 3 adult children providing financial support to their aging parents, loved ones should discuss this topic early.

To assist in these discussions, the NFEC provides conversation starters and tips for families.

Relationships between Parents and Young Children

During Love and Money Month, the NFEC offers resources and data for families with children. One of the aims of this campaign is to encourage families with children to take proactive measures toward raising self-sufficient children who are not only in position to cover their basic needs, but also on track to live rewarding and fulfilling lives.

"We invite all those looking to strengthen their relationships and finances to participate in Love and Money Month. Make February the time to have those conversations about money that you know are important," comments the NFEC's CEO, Vince Shorb.

Love and Money Month is part of the National Financial Educators Council's mission to give people knowledge and guidance toward reaching greater financial well-being. We accomplish that mission by empowering financial wellness champions around the world to support community members to work toward financial health. The goal is to create a world where everyone is informed to make confident, qualified financial decisions.

