US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to A Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer Who Spent Time at a Shipyard Before 1982 to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation That Might Exceed $100,000

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in the USA or their immediate family to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation that might exceed $100,000+-especially if the Veteran spent time in a shipyard assisting with the repair or overhaul of their ship or submarine. For a career Navy Veteran-they may have spent a significant part of their career at a shipyard repairing numerous ships or submarines. Individuals like this might have had extreme exposure to asbestos. www.karstvonoiste.com/
The Advocate says, "We are the best branded resource in the nation for Navy Veterans who have recently developed lung cancer, and who prior to 1982 had substantial exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, a submarine or at a shipyard. Most people like this never get compensated because they are unaware the $30 billion dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.
"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer-and who had heavy exposure to asbestos prior to 1982 please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss what might turn out to be significant financial compensation." www.karstvonoiste.com/
High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com
States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.
However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/
For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.
Media Contact:
Michael Thomas
800-714-0303
326230@email4pr.com
SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate
