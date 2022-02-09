Former First Lady Melania Trump to Make Parler Her Social Media Home, Embraces the Free Speech Social Media Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parler announces that the Former First Lady, Melania Trump, has engaged Parler in a special arrangement for her social media communications. Mrs. Trump can be found at parler.com/MelaniaTrump, or by searching Parler for the username Melania Trump.
Mrs. Trump launched her blockchain technology and non-fungible token (NFT) platform, MelaniaTrump.com, in December 2021. Parler is powering her platform. Mrs. Trump and Parler have found synergy in the shared desire to embrace Web3 technology. As part of the synergistic relationship, Mrs. Trump will share exclusive communications on Parler.
Mrs. Trump stated, "I am excited and inspired by free speech platforms that give direct communication to people worldwide. Parler has been on the forefront of utilizing Web3 technology and empowers its users to foster productive discourse."
Parler's CEO, George Farmer, commented on the move by Mrs. Trump, expressing excitement about continued and future collaboration.
"In the time that Parler and Mrs. Trump have been working together, we have found a new level of productivity and engagement with both her, her team, and her brand," Farmer said. "Parler is excited to take this step forward with her and continues to build out its product offering to support her professional evolution as one of the world's leading icons."
2022 is a bright start for Parler. The company is doubling its competitive advantage by fostering civil debate through its digital public square, adding new high-profile influencers to its platform, and creating a more user-friendly experience. Additionally, the cornerstone of Parler's relaunch highlights its move into Web3 as a first-mover amongst social media companies in this sphere.
Parler can be found on the Apple App Store and soon Google Play Store, as well as online at www.parler.com.
About Parler Inc.
Parler has a bold vision to make freedom of expression, security, and privacy a reality through social media and blockchain technology. Over 16 million users have chosen Parler as their social media platform to protect against the authoritarian powers of Big Tech, Big Government, and cancel culture. Parler uses the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as a guide, making it possible for people to speak freely without fear of being suspended or labeled 'dangerous' and banned. Parler is the public town hall where everyone is welcome. Founded in 2018, Parler is based in Nashville, TN, and has a global reach. To learn more, visit https://parler.com and follow @Parler.
