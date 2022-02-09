Handheld Chemical and Metal Detector Market worth $4.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Handheld Chemical and Metal Detector Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (Raman Spectroscopy, Ion Mobility Spectrometry), Application (Chemical Detection, Explosive Detection), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Handheld Chemical And Metal Detector Market is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 2.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the handheld chemical and metal detector market can also be attributed to the growing number of terrorist and criminal attacks resulting from geopolitical unrest.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219826294

The Raman spectroscopy technology is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Raman spectroscopy is a versatile, non-destructive technique that yields detailed information about the chemical structure. Raman technology-based handheld detectors are commonly used by security personnel, military & defense personnel, and first responders for hazardous chemical, explosive, and narcotics identification in hot zones such as customs and border checkpoints and airports. Also, handheld chemical detectors based on Raman spectroscopy are ideal tools for analyzing potentially hazardous samples as these instruments can identify hazardous materials even through plastic bags in which the material is packed without disturbing the sample. This minimizes the exposure to the operator. Owing to this, the Raman spectroscopy technology is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for the narcotics detection application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The opioid crisis had a significant impact on drug enforcement. The first responders should accurately identify fentanyl and other opioids at true trace levels as a speck of fentanyl can cause an overdose or death. The handheld narcotics detector assists the first responders in safely testing and identifying deadly drugs and keeping them out of reach of the communities. The detector provides reliable investigative information in the field with the rapid analysis of suspected narcotics and limits officer exposure risk to the dangers of synthetic opioids. Thus, the market for the narcotics detection application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Handheld Chemical and Metal Detector Market"

98 – Tables

64 – Figures

200 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=219826294

Law enforcement agencies & forensic departments are projected to dominate the market during the forecast period and are likely to witness the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

The increase in drug abuse during the pandemic and the emergence of carfentanyl, a synthetic opioid 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, has increased the threat to communities and law enforcement agencies. This has led to increased demand for handheld narcotics detectors, which enable safe and accurate detection of such highly potent drugs. Owing to these, law enforcement agencies & forensic departments are projected to dominate the market during the forecast period and are likely to witness the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027.

Handheld chemical and metal detector market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to follow the North American market in terms of technological advancements and the rapid adoption of handheld chemical, explosive, narcotics, and metal detectors. Asia Pacific holds tremendous potential for the handheld chemical and metal detector market due to the rising demand for these detectors from its chemicals and pharmaceuticals industries, as well as end users from the military & defense and customs & borders industries. Owing to this, Asia Pacific.

OSI Systems, Inc. (US), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Smiths Group plc (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Leidos (US), Garrett Metal Detectors (US), 908 Devices Inc. (US), and Nuctech Company Limited (China) are some of the key players in the handheld chemical and metal detector market.

Related Reports:

Contraband Detector Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (X-ray, Metal, Spectroscopy), Screening Type (People, Baggage & Cargo, Vehicle), Deployment Type (Fixed, Portable), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/handheld-chemical-metal-detector-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/handheld-chemical-metal-detector.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets