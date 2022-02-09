Akebia Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Discuss Recent Business Highlights

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA, a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 ended December 31, 2021, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Akebia will not host a conference call due to the proximity to the anticipated March 29, 2022 Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for vadadustat, which is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a treatment for anemia due to chronic kidney disease.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.
About Vadadustat
Vadadustat is a potential first-in-class oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor designed to mimic the physiologic effect of altitude on oxygen availability. At higher altitudes, the body responds to lower oxygen availability with stabilization of hypoxia-inducible factor, which can lead to increased red blood cell production and improved oxygen delivery to tissues. The New Drug Application (NDA) for vadadustat for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Vadadustat is an investigational new drug and is not approved by the FDA or any regulatory authority with the exception of Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW). In Japan, vadadustat is approved as a treatment for anemia due to CKD in both dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: vadadustat's potential to be a first-in-class HIF-PH inhibitor for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in the U.S. and the anticipated scheduled PDUFA date for vadadustat. The terms "plan," 'will," "anticipate," "potential," and similar references are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only Akebia's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Akebia's control. For a discussion of the risks related to the forward-looking statements in this press release see the "Risk Factors" section in Akebia's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and other filings that Akebia may make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. These forward-looking statements (except as otherwise noted) speak only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, Akebia does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
Akebia Therapeutics® is a registered trademark of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.
Akebia Therapeutics IR Contact
ir@akebia.com
Akebia Therapeutics Media Contact
Mercedes Carrasco
mcarrasco@akebia.com
SOURCE Akebia Therapeutics
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.