Cogent Communications to Host Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call on February 24th 2022

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. ("Cogent") CCOI will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on February 24, 2022 to present Cogent's operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 and answer questions. Cogent will issue a press release announcing the operating results at 7:00 a.m. (ET) on February 24, 2022.
Participation is open to all parties and this call may be accessed as follows:
Dial-in Numbers:
1-800-668-4132 for U.S. callers
1-224-357-2196 for international callers
We recommend callers dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure you are connected.
Internet:
An audio webcast is accessible under "Events" in the "News" section of Cogent's website at www.cogentco.com/events and will remain available through March 16, 2022. A printed transcript will be posted on the website when it becomes available.
Telephone Replay:
Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (ET) and continuing through 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday March 3, 2022.
To listen to the replay, please dial 1-404-537-3406, Access code 1687453
About Cogent
Cogent CCOI is a facilities-based provider of low cost, high speed Internet access and private network services to bandwidth intensive businesses. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network provides services in 216 markets across 50 countries.
Cogent is headquartered at 2450 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at info@cogentco.com.
Information in this release may involve expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. as of the date of the release, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Some of the factors and risks associated with our business are discussed in Cogent's registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other reports filed from time to time with the SEC.
SOURCE Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
