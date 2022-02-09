Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (HFpEF) -- Clues to the Identification of Undiagnosed Patients, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heart failure (HF) can be defined as a clinical syndrome due to structural and/or functional cardiac abnormalities, which results in reduced cardiac output. Identified factors have been associated with risk of progressive HF death and hospitalization in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) compared to patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).

In this webinar, the featured speakers will discuss the prospective cohort study which followed up with over 900 patients identified as having HFrEF or HFpEF using the European Society of Cardiology guidelines for over five years (4,481 patient-years of follow-up). The primary aim was to examine risk markers for progressive heart failure in patients with HFrEF or HFpEF.

Targeted treatments for HFpEF are lacking, partly due to a substantial gap in the understanding of the mechanisms underpinning the pathophysiology of HFpEF. Hospitalizations or deaths of patients were characterized in relation to HFpEF and HFrEF due to progressive heart failure.

Please join this insightful webinar to also hear about a critical new finding which the featured speakers believe will be of value to the audience, including clinicians caring for patients with HFpEF and scientists seeking new avenues for investigation and identification of this patient cohort.

Join Prof. Mark Kearney, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Leeds; and Dr. Elias Ketiar MD, DM MRCP, Sr. Medical Director Therapeutics Area Strategy, AES PPD, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 10am EST (3pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (HFpEF) — Clues to the Identification of Undiagnosed Patients.

