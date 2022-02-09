AIP Publishing Announces Read & Publish Agreement with Consortium of Swiss Academic Libraries (CSAL)

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, is delighted to announce a three-year Read and Publish agreement with the Consortium of Swiss Academic Libraries (CSAL).
Commencing in January 2022, the agreement runs until the end of 2024 and includes access to all of AIP Publishing's peer-reviewed hybrid journals.
Over half of the consortiums' members are participating in the agreement, representing a major opportunity for researchers in Switzerland to publish open access without incurring article processing charges (APCs) in AIP Publishing's prestigious journals.
Participating institutions are CERN, EPF Lausanne, ETH Zürich, Lib4ri, and the Universities of Basel, Bern, Zürich, Fribourg, and Geneva.
"AIP Publishing welcomes this new partnership with CSAL," said Penelope Lewis, AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer. "It offers a major opportunity to help facilitate the dissemination of research from nine of Switzerland's most eminent institutions and world leaders in the physical sciences."
About Consortium of Swiss Academic Libraries (CSAL)
The Consortium of Swiss Academic Libraries obtains licenses for scientific resources (electronic journals, eBooks and databases). It offers a broad range of services and supports the efforts to establish a national open access strategy. It therefore plays an instrumental role in guaranteeing the quality and competitiveness of Switzerland as a university and research hub.
ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING
AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, equitable research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and support the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.
