Agiloft Announces Update to Contract Lifecycle Management App on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft today announced the 2021 Winter Release update to its Contract Lifecycle Management app on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers new connected experiences for easier enterprise integration that enables teams to collaborate on contracts within Salesforce and other established applications and ecosystems. Learn more about Agiloft's new Connected Experiences here .

To maximize the value and speed of contracting, enterprises must boost collaboration by bringing more departments into the CLM process, and one way to do that is to bring CLM functionality to them in the apps they already use. With Agiloft's new Salesforce managed package, available in this 2021 Winter Release, users can quickly sync data between Agiloft CLM and Salesforce as well as complete one-click contract creation of proposals, MSAs, and other agreements while also automating approval processes with integrated email, SMS, and e-signature.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, Agiloft's CLM app is currently available on AppExchange here .

Agiloft CLM software helps businesses drive long-term revenue growth, maintain cost discipline, and reduce security and compliance risk. Agiloft's user-friendly CLM platform offers possibilities for the configuration and automation of complex contract and commercial workflows—from one-click creation of proposals and agreements to tracking performance obligations, contract expirations, and invoicing.

Agiloft's new out-of-the-box managed package on AppExchange enables teams to get up and running on Salesforce in fifteen minutes, improving our established Salesforce integration and accelerating sales with a Connected Experience with Agiloft CLM. This sync with Salesforce makes valuable customer and business data available instantly in both systems to reduce data silos and inefficiencies that could lead to missed opportunities and lost revenue.

"The Agiloft 2021 Winter Release delivers new connected experiences that enable users to connect contract processes with the trusted tools they use daily, and for millions in the workforce that tool is Salesforce," said Andy Wishart, Agiloft chief product officer. "Distributed workforces are the new norm, and the ability for teams to collaborate is critical. This newest product release makes it easier than ever to utilize Agiloft CLM functionality within Salesforce as well as in other critical apps across the enterprise."

"We are excited that Agiloft is continuing to improve its solution on AppExchange as they provide new connected experiences for CLM," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."

About Agiloft

As a global leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

