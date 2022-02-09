Parks Associates: 44% of US Internet Households say They Actively Work to Reduce Energy Consumption at Home

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New consumer research from Parks Associates finds 44% of US internet households say they are taking active steps to reduce their energy consumption at home. The research firm, which surveyed over 10,000 internet households to determine their adoption, usage, and attitudes regarding smart energy solutions and utility programs, will host the 13th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer on February 28-March 2 at the Omni Hotel in Frisco, TX.

Smart Energy Summit, a three-day conference sponsored by Schneider Electric, Rapid Response Monitoring, Zen Ecosystems, and Particle.io, features a keynote from Mike Wajsgras, Executive Director Innovation, Growth and Digital & Managing Director Constellation Connect, Constellation Energy, and sessions focused on strategies to expand smart energy adoption and solutions to integrate these products and services into the expanding connected home ecosystem.

"Energy savings are an important benefit for consumers, and many households are taking an active role in monitoring and managing their energy consumption," said Chris White, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "But for these solutions to be more universally adopted, they have to be easy to use and actionable. Our research consistently shows consumers want to see data on their energy consumption as well as guidance on how best to use that data, but they don't always know how to get it. We look forward to discussing Parks Associates research and examining new solutions for the energy markets at Smart Energy Summit."

Confirmed Speakers:

Kris Bowring , VP, Radical Innovation and Development, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

, VP, Radical Innovation and Development, & Decker, Inc. David Chang , Chief Digital Officer, EIQhome

, Chief Digital Officer, EIQhome Jonathan Coons , Director of Marketing & Direct Sales, Energy Federation Inc.

, Director of Marketing & Direct Sales, Energy Federation Inc. Dan Goodman , President, Building36, an Alarm.com company

, President, Building36, an Alarm.com company Drew Higgins , Senior Director, CPS Energy

, Senior Director, CPS Energy Colleen Jansen , Chief Marketing Officer, ChargePoint

, Chief Marketing Officer, ChargePoint Tray Leslie , Renewable Development Manager - Customer Engagement, Georgia Power

, Renewable Development Manager - Customer Engagement, Georgia Power Don McPhail , VP of Product, General Manager - Engage Business Line, Uplight

, VP of Product, General Manager - Engage Business Line, Uplight Felicite Moorman , Founder, STRATIS; VP of CommunityConnect, RealPage

, Founder, STRATIS; VP of CommunityConnect, RealPage Matthew Robbins , VP of Global Product, Resideo

, VP of Global Product, Resideo John Towle , CEO, EcoSmart Solution

, CEO, EcoSmart Solution Wannie Park , CEO, Zen Ecosystems

Agenda:

February 28, Pre-Conference Research Workshop

Residential Energy Management: Consumer Engagement Strategies

March 1, Distributed Energy Resources: Expanding Awareness

Consumer Engagement: What's Working and What's Not

Demand Response and Energy Efficiency: Understanding Consumer Behaviors

Energy and Security: Bundled Services and Added Value

Smart Apartments: Creating New Value and Scaling Up

Electric Vehicles: Next Stages of Growth

Selling Energy Efficiency: Simplifying the Experience

Consumers and Distributed Energy Resources (DER): Impact on the Grid

March 2, Distribution and Channels for Energy Management

Home Builders and Net Zero Homes

SMBs: Energy Management Solutions

Lessons Learned: Partnerships and Adoption of Smart Energy Solutions

Utility Programs: Awareness and Usage

Clean Energy: Community Renewables and Accessibility

Smart Energy Summit will also host virtual sessions throughout the year on April 7, June 30, August 4, and November 17. Sessions address the changing dynamics in the consumer energy markets and extend the learning and networking experiences throughout the learning.

To request date or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, rosey@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113.

About Smart Energy Summit

Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer addresses the evolution of the consumer utility market, the impact of COVID-19 on energy management programs, and new opportunities to drive engagement in utility-sponsored programs. Virtual panels and networking sessions address strategies for utilities, service providers, retailers, software providers, and manufacturers.

Follow the event: @SmartEnergySmt, #SmartEnergy22, www.smartenergysmt.com

Contact:

Rosey Sera

Parks Associates

972.996.0202

329504@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parks-associates-44-of-us-internet-households-say-they-actively-work-to-reduce-energy-consumption-at-home-301478723.html

SOURCE Parks Associates